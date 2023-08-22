News

Solar JV begins construction on 1.1GW German PV portfolio

By Will Norman
A visualisation of the Verila solar plant, which SUNOTEC is building in Bulgaria. Credit: Sunotec

Bulgarian-headquartered solar engineering company SUNOTEC has begun construction on a 1.1GW portfolio of projects across Germany. In total, over 50 projects will be built through 2026.

The construction and design will be executed through SECURSUN, a 50-50 joint venture (JV) between SUNOTEC and German project developer securenergy solutions. Many of the projects will be relatively small, with an average size of around 20MWp, but SECURSUN said that some individual installations of up to 150MW are being planned.

By covering development, planning and construction, the JV – formed in November 2022 – has allowed the projects to come to fruition in short order.

“The first SECURSUN projects prove how quickly things can be implemented when the right partners come together,” said Bernhard Suchland, CEO of SUNOTEC. “We are proud that we can deliver everything from a single source.”

German solar trade body the Bundesverband Solarwirstchaft (BSW) published figures earlier this year forecasting that the demand for solar PV systems in Germany would increase by a “double-digit percentage” in 2023, a promising prospect for the country’s solar sector as it looks to reach the government’s target of 215GW of installed solar by 2030.

It is Europe’s largest solar market by capacity, currently sitting at over 70GW of installed capacity with almost 3GW of new PV coming online in Q1 2023 alone.

Last month, Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall closed the purchase of a 4GW PV portfolio in Germany, following on from a state tender that sought 2GW worth of new capacity additions in January.

The government is doubling down on upstream solar PV too, recently releasing an expression of interest in June for 10GW worth of PV manufacturing capacity.  

