Solar JV begins construction on 1.1GW German PV portfolio

By covering development, planning and construction, the JV – formed in November 2022 – has allowed the projects to come to fruition in short order.

“The first SECURSUN projects prove how quickly things can be implemented when the right partners come together,” said Bernhard Suchland, CEO of SUNOTEC. “We are proud that we can deliver everything from a single source.”

German solar trade body the Bundesverband Solarwirstchaft (BSW) published figures earlier this year forecasting that the demand for solar PV systems in Germany would increase by a “double-digit percentage” in 2023, a promising prospect for the country’s solar sector as it looks to reach the government’s target of 215GW of installed solar by 2030.

It is Europe’s largest solar market by capacity, currently sitting at over 70GW of installed capacity with almost 3GW of new PV coming online in Q1 2023 alone.

Last month, Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall closed the purchase of a 4GW PV portfolio in Germany, following on from a state tender that sought 2GW worth of new capacity additions in January.

The government is doubling down on upstream solar PV too, recently releasing an expression of interest in June for 10GW worth of PV manufacturing capacity.