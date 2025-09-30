Subscribe To Premium
Solar led EU electricity generation in Q2 2025

By Will Norman
KKR acquires half of 1.4GW TotalEnergies North American solar portfolio

Breaking point: understanding and preventing PV module glass fracture

Sol Systems completes 342MW ‘first of its kind’ Illinois agrivoltaics project

China’s SoleFiori to build 6GW HJT module factory in Saudi Arabia

Synergy submits development application for 2GW solar-wind-BESS in Western Australia

ABO Energy considers move to IPP model and public share offering

Is the outlook still bullish for US renewables?

SunPower continues revival with Sunder acquisition

Waaree dismisses US tariff evasion allegations, ‘actively working’ with CBP

Solar generated 19.9% of the bloc’s electricity between April and July this year. Image: Unsplash.

Solar PV was the leading source of electricity generation in the EU in the second quarter of 2025, according to the statistical office of the European Union (Eurostat).

Solar generated 19.9% of the bloc’s electricity between April and July this year, around 122,317GWh. Moreover, solar accounted for 22% of EU electricity generation in June, the first month on record where it was the single biggest source of power across Europe, ahead of nuclear power and wind.

While capacity additions for PV are slowing across Europe generally, as some favourable policies for the residential market phase out and the immediate effects of the 2022 energy crisis subside, Eurostat’s figures are a strong showing for the technology, and for renewables more broadly.

So far in 2025, Western Europe in particular has seen above-average solar irradiance levels, which might have contributed to PV’s increased role in the EU energy mix. Irradiance was around 50% above average throughout spring this year, according to an analysis by weather data and software provider Solargis.

Denmark, Latvia and Austria all produced over 90% of their electricity from renewable sources in Q2 2025, according to Eurostat, with rates of 94.7%, 93.4%, and 91.8%, respectively. The biggest year-on-year increases in renewables were in Luxembourg (13.5%) and Belgium (9.1%), with “both of them due to the increase in solar energy”, Eurostat said.

EU solar additions are set to continue to slow this year and next, according to predictions from trade body SolarPower Europe. 2025 is likely to see a 10% increase in new capacity, down from the 33% growth last year and a significant drop from 87% market growth in 2023.

This is partly a return to normal growth rates after the solar boom which followed the 2022 energy crisis, but SolarPower Europe also blamed geopolitical and trade tensions and an “uncertain” and “stagnant” macroeconomic environment for the declining growth.

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
