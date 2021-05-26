Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Solar module failure rates continue to rise as record number of manufacturers recognised in PVEL Module Reliability Scorecard

By Liam Stoker
Manufacturing, Materials, Modules, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Solar module failure rates continue to rise as record number of manufacturers recognised in PVEL Module Reliability Scorecard

News

EU should aim for 45% renewable energy and 870GW of installed solar by 2030, SPE says

News

SUSI Partners raises US$81 million to invest in Southeast Asia renewables

News

BayWa r.e. snaps up 600MW French solar and wind portfolio

News

Nextracker to supply trackers for 766MWp solar project in Brazil

News

iSun’s earnings take a hit due to COVID-19 disruption

News

Solar wafer and cell prices rise again as polysilicon price jumps, earthquake rattles facilities

News

Record 462GW of solar capacity seeking grid interconnection across the US

News

Cummins adds to Iberdrola’s list of green hydrogen partners, plans gigawatt-scale electrolyser plant

News

Solar software provider Aurora closes US$250m funding round

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Module failure rates are on the rise, with one in three experiencing junction box failures. Image: PVEL.

A total of 117 modules from 26 manufacturers have received ‘Top Performer’ status within PV Evolution Labs’ (PVEL) 2021 Module Reliability Scorecard, however the report has also highlighted an increase in failure rates within the industry.

The scorecard, published today, highlights findings from PVEL’s PV Module Product Qualification Program (PQP), scoring solar modules following the results of various testing procedures, including thermal cycling, damp heat and LID/LeTID sensitivity. It is designed to provide empirical data for module manufacturer benchmarking, while also providing insight for the upstream solar industry.

Now in its seventh year, the scorecard can equally act as barometer for tracking solar module failure rates, and this year’s edition highlights a sharp increase in the instances of certain failures observed by PVEL.

Perhaps most notably, one in three manufacturers participating in this year’s PQP experienced safety failures relating to junction box defects, an increase from one in five which experienced such failures last year. Furthermore, the majority of these failures were observed prior to testing, essentially straight from the box.

There was also an increase in the failure rate within the bills of material (BOMs). Around 26% of the BOMs eligible for this year’s scorecard had at least one failure, compared to 20% recognised in last year’s edition.

The greatest number of failures occurred during the mechanical stress sequence, added to PVEL’s PQP for this year to address durability concerns relating to extreme weather.

There were, however, positive takeaways from this year’s scorecard. The highest number of manufacturers have been listed within the scorecard’s seven-year history, while there has been a continued improvement in both module performance during thermal cycling and PAN performance.

PVEL said issues with reliability identified by the PQP could compromise performance gains achieved through technical advances. “The preventable safety failures observed in this year’s Scorecard underscore the complex challenges that manufacturers face as they race to meet demand in a highly dynamic global market,” Jenya Maydbray, CEO at PVEL, said.

Participation in PVEL’s PQP and scorecard is voluntary. To be eligible for inclusion, manufacturers must complete a factory witness test within 18 months of 2021, submit BOMs to all test sequences and have submitted at least two factory-witnessed PV module samples per test sequence. Only modules that report degradation of less than 2% in each reliability test sequence are granted ‘Top Performer’ status, and top performers must also finish in the top quartile for energy yield.

The complete scorecard has been made available in both an online digital format and via downloadable PDF at www.modulescorecard.pvel.com.

In addition, PVEL is co-hosting a webinar alongside PV Tech to discuss the findings from this year’s scorecard later today. Registration is still open, and further details on how to attend can be found here. A webinar of the recording will be made available at a later date.

Tara Doyle, chief commercial officer at PVEL, said the scorecard demonstrated that while the quality of a PV module was dictated at least in part by the materials it contains, many buyers do not currently request BOM details.

“Between supply chain instability and the ever-present push for lower prices, one cannot assume that every module sold under a given model type uses tested BOM components. Buyers must specify their desired BOM in supply contracts to achieve this,” Doyle said.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

26 May 2021
Tara Doyle and Tristan Erion-Lorico of PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), will share this year’s top-performing modules and discuss key findings from PVEL’s PQP testing. Join us to explore which find out which new Top Performer category can affect project value by more than $100,000 – and which test resulted in >20% degradation.
junction box failure, module failure, module testing, pvel, PVEL 2021 module reliability scorecard

Read Next

Sponsored

Quality Time for Solar PV: Part II

March 1, 2021
In the second of a two-part feature, Q CELLS details its participation in TÜV Rheinland’s Quality Controlled PV program and what it means for the solar sector in the future.
Sponsored

Quality time for solar PV: Part I

January 25, 2021
In the first of a two-part feature, Q CELLS explains how it is forging a quality-focused future for photovoltaics, together with the vital input of a handful of respected industry experts.

PV CellTech Talk: PVEL’s Jenya Meydbray discusses why PV technology is key to end-market success

October 26, 2020
Ahead of the forthcoming PV CellTech 2020 Online event, on 27-29 October 2020, PV-Tech’s head of research and Chair of PV CellTech, Dr. Finlay Colville took the time to catch up with Jenya Meydbray, CEO at PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), about why PV cell and module technology remains a critical issue for site performance and reliability globally.

PV Evolution Labs expands operations to serve in-depth PV inverter reliability testing

July 21, 2020
Independent test lab, PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) has expanded its PV inverter reliability testing operations with a newly renovated South San Francisco laboratory to handle its PV Inverter Product Qualification Program (PQP) business and its PV Inverter Scorecard report that was first published in May, 2019.

Astronergy scores highest ‘Top Performer’ status in PVEL’s ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’

June 11, 2020
China-based PV module manufacturer dominates this year's scorecard edition with a total of 22 ‘Top Performer’ awards, with key differentiation across several other core metrics.

Boviet Solar ranked as Top Performer in PVEL’s 2020 scorecard for second consecutive year

June 4, 2020
Vietnam-based PV module and OEM manufacturer Boviet Solar has achieved ‘Top Performer’ status in PV Evolution Labs' (PVEL) ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’ report for the second consecutive year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Nextracker to supply trackers for 766MWp solar project in Brazil

News

iSun’s earnings take a hit due to COVID-19 disruption

News

Solar wafer and cell prices rise again as polysilicon price jumps, earthquake rattles facilities

News

Record 462GW of solar capacity seeking grid interconnection across the US

News

Cummins adds to Iberdrola’s list of green hydrogen partners, plans gigawatt-scale electrolyser plant

News

Solar software provider Aurora closes US$250m funding round

News

Upcoming Events

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021