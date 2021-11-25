Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Solar PV developer Cox Energy America targets dual listing on Spanish stock exchange

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

Solar PV developer Cox Energy America targets dual listing on Spanish stock exchange

News

USITC recommends extension of Section 201 tariffs on solar cells, modules

News

South African mining industry to build 3.9GW of renewables, eases pressure on public utility Eskom

News

Tata Group to establish 4GW solar cell facility in Tamil Nadu – report

News

Inside ADT’s plans to rollout residential solar across vast customer base following Sunpro acquisition

Interviews, News

Israel, Jordan sign deal to swap solar power for water

News

LONGi signs US$1.1bn solar wafer supply deal with DAS Solar

News

Enel to add 43GW of solar by 2030 as part of US$191bn plan

News

A US transition involving solar requires building the internet of energy

Interviews, News

Solar Inventions receives US patent for silver cost-saving cell process

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Cox Energy America hopes the listing would provide it with greater access to capital markets. Image: Pixabay.

Solar developer Cox Energy America, a subsidiary of Spanish firm Cox Energy, is to list on the Spanish stock exchange as it eyes dual listing and enhanced growth prospects.  

Announced last week to its shareholders, the listing will see Cox Energy America gain better access to capital markets via the Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) Growth stock exchange, a sub-market of Spanish company BME that organises the Spain’s national stock exchange.

The authorisation to list was given during the company’s General Shareholders’ meeting held on 16 November.

“Cox Energy America’s dual listing will allow us to access to a greater number of investors, increasing the visibility and marketability of the stock and thus, we will be able to offer a greater return to our shareholders,” said José Antonio Hurtado de Mendoza, CEO of Cox Energy America.

Cox Energy America was the first photovoltaic solar energy company to be listed on a Latin American stock exchange when it listed on the Mexican Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA), according to a company statement.

“I am convinced that the Company has the talent, structure and tools necessary to be able to operate actively in both the Mexican and Spanish stock markets,” said Mendoza, adding that the company would “continue to seek capitalisation options that guarantee our growth”.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
cox energy, cox energy america, listing, spanish stock exchanges, stock exchange, stock market

Read Next

Eni eyes listing of Plenitude renewables unit

November 23, 2021
Italian oil major Eni is planning an initial public offering (IPO) of its renewables, retail and mobility units that will scale up solar capacity as part of a clean energy push.

Daqo IPO plans edge forward as company forecasts 50% leap in sequential revenue

June 1, 2021
Polysilicon provider Daqo New Energy has seen its initial public offering (IPO) plans progress after its application was sent to China’s Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) last week.

Nextracker progresses with planned initial public offering

April 29, 2021
California-headquartered solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker is moving forward with a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of the company.

Spanish renewables developer Ecoener plans IPO

April 7, 2021
Spanish renewables firm Ecoener has become the latest Spanish renewables company to plan an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Wave of research bolsters case of renewable investments in post-COVID era

June 2, 2020
IRENA finds world could save US$23bn per year if it replaced costly coal with cheaper solar and wind while Imperial College-IEA conclude green energy plays make more money at lower risk.

Building solar under quarantine: Ibox Energy on 50MW launch in Spain

April 27, 2020
Safety measures and PV-keen financiers help set scene for ground-breaking of subsidy-free PV plant in Andalusia, with plans for completion before year-end.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘Mystery’ behind perovskite resilience revealed, paves way for higher efficiency of solar PV modules

News

USITC recommends extension of Section 201 tariffs on solar cells, modules

News

Enel to add 43GW of solar by 2030 as part of US$191bn plan

News

Solar Inventions receives US patent for silver cost-saving cell process

News

Solar PV takes more than half of Irish grid connection offers, 1.5GW set to be connected

News

LONGi signs US$1.1bn solar wafer supply deal with DAS Solar

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Final sale!

Beat the price rise

35% off

View Offer
Valid until 30 November
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes