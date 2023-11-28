Solar Steel to supply steel racking to 250MW Spanish PV portfolio

Whilst being headquartered in Spain, Solar Steel has made numerous advances into the Latin American market in the last few years. Earlier this month it signed another undisclosed supply deal for 400MW of its single- and dual-row trackers to ship to Peru, and it has also completed deals in Panama, Chile and Mexico.

Latin America represents its third-largest regional market after Europe and the US. Around half of its 20GW of shipped tracking and racking capacity has gone to European projects, with around 4.9GW in the US and 3.9GW in Latin America.

Last week, Spanish independent power producer (IPP) and renewables developer Kenergy entered a partnership to develop a 1GW portfolio of solar PV projects in Spain. This followed the Spanish government updating its National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) over the summer, now seeking 76GW of solar PV generation by the end of the decade.