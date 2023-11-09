Solar Steel supply 400MW trackers to two projects in Peru

Solar Steel entered the Peruvian market in 2012. Since then, the company has supplied 500MW of trackers to the market.

Before this agreement, Solar Steel also signed a new supply contract for 37MW of trackers in Colombia. The single-row and dual-row trackers will be supplied to three projects with a capacity of 12.6MW each, all located in the Caribbean region of the Córdoba department, Colombia.

Solar Steel has supplied 20GW of trackers to projects worldwide. Of its supply, more than 10GW was in European projects and 3.9GW in Latin America. Additionally, the company also offered trackers to the US and APAC, with a combined supply of 4.7GW.