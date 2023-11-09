News

Solar Steel supply 400MW trackers to two projects in Peru

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The agreement involves the supply of 5,400 trackers. Image: Solar Steel

Spanish tracker company Solar Steel has signed an agreement to supply 400MW of solar trackers in Peru.

The agreement involved the supply of 5,400 of the company’s single-row and dual-row trackers for two projects located near the Peruvian provinces of Islay and Chiclayo. Solar Steel did not disclose the name of the customer and further details of the projects.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Solar Steel entered the Peruvian market in 2012. Since then, the company has supplied 500MW of trackers to the market.

Before this agreement, Solar Steel also signed a new supply contract for 37MW of trackers in Colombia. The single-row and dual-row trackers will be supplied to three projects with a capacity of 12.6MW each, all located in the Caribbean region of the Córdoba department, Colombia.

Solar Steel has supplied 20GW of trackers to projects worldwide. Of its supply, more than 10GW was in European projects and 3.9GW in Latin America. Additionally, the company also offered trackers to the US and APAC, with a combined supply of 4.7GW.

colombia, latam, peru, solar steel, trackers

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023