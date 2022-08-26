Solar suds: Enel Green Power signs 15-year PPA with Colombian brewery

The Colombian brewery will now produce all of its beers using solar power. Image: Enel Green Power.

Enel Green Power has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with brewing company Bavaria AB InBev that will supply clean electricity to the brewer’s operations in Colombia.

Under the PPA, the power will be supplied from the first stage of Enel Colombia’s Guayepo I & II solar projects, which have a combined capacity of 487MW and are located in Ponedera, Atlantico.

The first phase (Guayepo I) will have an installed capacity of 221MW, of which 50%, or around 250GWh/year, will be dedicated to supplying the brewery.

Enel started construction of the projects, which have an investment value of US$290 million and will feature more than 820,000 solar panels, in July, as reported by PV Tech. It is it the ‘argest solar PV project in Colombia according to Eugenio Calderón, Colombia and Central America manager at Enel Green Power.

Enel has so far more than 1GW of renewable projects in construction in Colombia, including its 187MWdc La Loma solar plant which was up until now was its biggest solar project in the country.

When it comes to this latest announcement, the renewable energy from Guayepo I will be used to produce 100% of Bavaria’s beers.

“I am proud to share with Colombia a new reason to raise a toast: starting in 2024 we will produce 100% of our beers using renewable energy,” Sergio Rincón, CEO of the Bavaria Brewery. “We will continue accompanying the future celebrations of thousands of Colombians recharged with the best energy.”