News

Solar wafer prices rise again amidst COVID supply chain disruption

By Liam Stoker
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Solar wafer prices rise again amidst COVID supply chain disruption

News

NV Energy seeking renewables projects in latest RFP

News

Nevada gold mining operation turns to 200MW PV project to decarbonise

News

First Solar lands 750MW module deal with Origis Energy as it eyes US manufacturing build out

News

Latest German solar auction awards 1.1GW of PV projects as average price edges upwards

News

Maxeon appoints new board chairman

News

European PPA market ‘more competitive than ever’ as prices jump 8.1% amid deepening energy crisis

News

TotalEnergies, Eneos form JV to deploy 2GW of distributed solar across Asia

News

PV Tech Power special Intersolar Europe 2022 preview edition now available

News

Strong growth in Asia’s non-hydropower renewable sector will help meet rising power demands but coal still major player

News
Cell production at a LONGi facility. Image: LONGi.

LONGi Solar has raised prices for its 182mm wafers once again as upstream costs continue to edge upwards this week, exacerbated by constraints caused by COVID-19-related lockdowns in China.

In a price note issued earlier this week, LONGi raised its price quote for its M10 wafers to RMB6.82 (US$0.949) per piece, an increase of 1.8% on the previous price issued on 25 March.

It’s the sixth time 182mm wafer prices have been increased so far this year.

LONGi’s price revision comes amidst continuing pressure on the solar value chain, with average prices for polysilicon and wafers also increasing this week. Pricing data provided by PVInfoLink and EnergyTrend suggest average wholesale prices for polysilicon reached around RMB249/kg (inclusive of China’s 20% sales tax) this week, while wafer prices also edged upwards.

Reports in China suggest the transport of polysilicon from Xinjiang has been disrupted by local lockdowns, prompting wafering facilities to reduce utilisation rates and shutter in some instances.

It follows a surge in COVID-19 cases in China and the lockdown of major cities Shanghai and Ningbo, the location of two major ports which account for the significant majority of solar shipments. Road freight in the country is also said to be severely disrupted.

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin for the ideal forum to fully understand what new cell architectures are set to dominate mass production during 2023 and beyond. This will include enhancements to p-type PERC, TOPCon on both n-type and p-type and heterojunction variants. For the first time also at PV CellTech, a special session will review the potential timelines for the industry to start its transition beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
china lockdown, longi solar, manufacturing, solar pv, supply chain, upstream, wafer pricing, wafers

