Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

India’s rooftop solar drives PV installations to 14.4GW in Q1 2026

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
May 8, 2026
Projects, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Premium PV module prices rise in Europe despite softer April demand

News

Binhai Energy terminates 15GW ingot/cell manufacturing plant, redirects resources to battery sector

News

India’s rooftop solar drives PV installations to 14.4GW in Q1 2026

News

Italy and the changing shape of European solar development

Features, Interviews

Goldbeck Solar lands EPC role for 268MWp Bavarian PV project

News

SEG Solar to open new US 4GW module assembly plant in Q3 2026

News

Australia’s ARENA targets sub-AU$30/MWh solar to unlock 10GW annual deployment pipeline

News

Bernreuter: Daqo sales slump reveals ‘irrational’ polysilicon market dynamics

Features, Interviews

Renew Risk launches ‘first-of-its-kind’ model to assess thunderstorm risk for US solar

News

Sunrun’s customer and capacity additions fall, storage rate rises in Q1 2026

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Sunsure Energy's Jhansi solar project in India.
India’s solar PV capacity additions in Q1 2026 rose by 85.7% year-on-year. Image: Sunsure Energy.

Solar PV installations in India reached a record 14.4GW in the first quarter of 2026, according to a report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

Installations nearly doubled year-on-year from the 7.7GW PV additions in Q1 2025, as shown in the chart below. Last year was already a record year for solar PV in India, with around 37GW of new installations, according to data from analysts JMK Research and Mercom India released earlier this year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Solar PV’s growth over the past couple of years was driven by an increase in rooftop solar under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana programme, which aims to install rooftop solar systems in ten million households across India. Since its launch in 2024, the programme has added nearly 10GW of rooftop PV capacity between Q1 2024 and Q1 2026.

Solar PV remains the driving technology for new capacity additions, accounting for 76% of all new power generation capacity in Q1 2026. With the record PV capacity additions in Q1 2026, India also surpassed a cumulative installed capacity of 150GW during the first three months of the year and is now the third largest in installed PV capacity.

According to IEEFA, the ongoing momentum for the technology reflects a sustained build-out driven by improved project execution and supported by a growing pipeline of hybrid solar-wind projects.

However, the rapid build-out of renewables has begun to test grid integration capabilities, added IEEFA.

Investments decreased by 65.8%

Despite continued growth in solar PV, investments in renewables in Q1 2026 fell sharply from US$9.8 billion to US$3.3 billion, a 65.8% year-on-year decline.

According to IEEFA, the decline is “likely a reflection of increasing caution amid grid integration challenges, curtailment risks and transmission constraints.”

The rapid growth of renewables is outpacing transmission and grid integration infrastructure.

Among the most notable investments in Q1 2026 are Premier Energies’ US$1.17 billion to add 7.4GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity in Andhra Pradesh and 6GW module manufacturing capacity in Telangana, and Inox Clean Energy’s equity financing in January 2026 to expand its independent power production portfolio and expand its manufacturing capacity.

data dispatch, ieefa, india, installation figures, investment, rooftop solar

Read Next

Sunrun solar panels.

Sunrun’s customer and capacity additions fall, storage rate rises in Q1 2026

May 7, 2026
New customer additions and capacity of solar PV and BESS have all fallen quarter-on-quarter in the latest financial results from Sunrun.
Rooftop solar installation.

Drop in residential solar drives German PV installations down in Q1 2026

May 7, 2026
PV installations in Germany in Q1 2026 decreased by 6% year-on-year as demand for residential solar systems declined, according to BSW-Solar.
A solar project.

Corporate solar financing more than doubles to US$11.1 billion in Q1 2026

May 5, 2026
Global corporate solar financing reached US$11.1 billion across 53 deals in the first quarter of 2026, according to Mercom.
Sungrow inverters.

PV inverter manufacturers reshape strategies as policy shifts drive regional production

May 5, 2026
PV inverter producers are adapting their manufacturing strategies to navigate changing policy and regulations, according to PV Tech Research.
Under the agreement, Solex will invest approximately INR40 billion (US$419 million) in the project, as part of its “Vision 2030” strategy. Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash

Solex inks MoU for 5GW solar cell and 10GW BESS facility in Gujarat

May 5, 2026
Solex Energy has signed an MoU with the Government of Gujarat to establish a 5GW solar cell manufacturing facility alongside a 10GW energy storage plant in the state.  
Image: First Solar

First Solar sees ‘record’ sales and income growth in Q1 2026

May 1, 2026
US cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar has posted increased sales and income for the first quarter of 2026.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Renew Risk launches ‘first-of-its-kind’ model to assess thunderstorm risk for US solar

News

Neoen’s second-largest solar asset globally now operational in New South Wales, Australia

News

Australia’s ARENA targets sub-AU$30/MWh solar to unlock 10GW annual deployment pipeline

News

Bernreuter: Daqo sales slump reveals ‘irrational’ polysilicon market dynamics

Features, Interviews

Shoals opens eBOS manufacturing ‘Mega Facility’ in Tennessee

News

Drop in residential solar drives German PV installations down in Q1 2026

News

Upcoming Events

RE+ Portugal 2026

Solar Media Events
May 20, 2026
Porto, Portugal

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil