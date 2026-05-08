Goldbeck Solar lands EPC role for 268MWp Bavarian PV project

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Goldbeck will serve as the EPC contractor and oversee the project’s turnkey implementation. The project is expected generate capacity of around 296,000MWh annually once operational.

The project will use Trina Solar TSM-NEG21.C.20 photovoltaic modules alongside MVPS 4.400 inverters supplied by SMA Solar Technology. Financing is being provided with participation from Commerzbank.

Renewable energy investment firm Blue Elephant Energy is serving as investor for the Schafhofen solar project.

Goldbeck said the scale of the project presents significant logistical and coordination challenges, with the company drawing on its large-scale EPC experience to deliver the project on schedule. Goldbeck has developed, built or holds more than 4.6GWp of solar capacity in its portfolio as of early 2026.