Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Goldbeck Solar lands EPC role for 268MWp Bavarian PV project

By Shreeyashi Ojha
May 8, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Premium PV module prices rise in Europe despite softer April demand

News

Binhai Energy terminates 15GW ingot/cell manufacturing plant, redirects resources to battery sector

News

India’s rooftop solar drives PV installations to 14.4GW in Q1 2026

News

Italy and the changing shape of European solar development

Features, Interviews

Goldbeck Solar lands EPC role for 268MWp Bavarian PV project

News

SEG Solar to open new US 4GW module assembly plant in Q3 2026

News

Australia’s ARENA targets sub-AU$30/MWh solar to unlock 10GW annual deployment pipeline

News

Bernreuter: Daqo sales slump reveals ‘irrational’ polysilicon market dynamics

Features, Interviews

Renew Risk launches ‘first-of-its-kind’ model to assess thunderstorm risk for US solar

News

Sunrun’s customer and capacity additions fall, storage rate rises in Q1 2026

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Dubbed as the company’s “largest solar project in Germany to date,” the ground-mounted PV 268MWp Schafhofen solar project, is in the municipality of Motzing in Bavaria’s Schafhofen district. Image: Goldbeck Solar.

German engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor Goldbeck Solar has secured the turnkey delivery of the 268MWp Schafhofen solar park in Bavaria.  

Dubbed as the company’s “largest solar project in Germany to date,” the ground-mounted PV project is in the municipality of Motzing in Bavaria’s Schafhofen district. It is scheduled to break ground on 21 May 2026, with commercial operations expected to begin in September 2027. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Goldbeck will serve as the EPC contractor and oversee the project’s turnkey implementation. The project is expected generate capacity of around 296,000MWh annually once operational. 

The project will use Trina Solar TSM-NEG21.C.20 photovoltaic modules alongside MVPS 4.400 inverters supplied by SMA Solar Technology. Financing is being provided with participation from Commerzbank. 

Renewable energy investment firm Blue Elephant Energy is serving as investor for the Schafhofen solar project.

Goldbeck said the scale of the project presents significant logistical and coordination challenges, with the company drawing on its large-scale EPC experience to deliver the project on schedule. Goldbeck has developed, built or holds more than 4.6GWp of solar capacity in its portfolio as of early 2026.  

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
europe, germany, goldbeck solar, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

The report showed the PV Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 66 in April, down from 68 in March. Image: sun.store.

Premium PV module prices rise in Europe despite softer April demand

May 8, 2026
Despite softening demand momentum, premium solar module prices across Europe continued to rise in April.
Screenshot
Premium

Italy and the changing shape of European solar development

May 8, 2026
PV Talk: Cristiano Spillati of Italian renewables developer Limes Renewable Energy discusses the dynamics shaping the evolution of European solar.
Image: Solar Media.

Australia’s ARENA targets sub-AU$30/MWh solar to unlock 10GW annual deployment pipeline

May 8, 2026
Australia's utility-scale solar sector must halve generation costs to around AU$25-30/MWh (US$18-22/MWh) to unlock a pipeline of projects capable of delivering the 10GW of annual capacity additions needed for decarbonisation, according to the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).
A damaged solar panel.

Renew Risk launches ‘first-of-its-kind’ model to assess thunderstorm risk for US solar

May 7, 2026
Renew Risk has launched a 'first-of-its-kind' model to forecast the impacts of thunderstorms on utility-scale solar projects in the US.
Rooftop solar installation.

Drop in residential solar drives German PV installations down in Q1 2026

May 7, 2026
PV installations in Germany in Q1 2026 decreased by 6% year-on-year as demand for residential solar systems declined, according to BSW-Solar.
American Steel and Aluminum

Solar foundation manufacturer American Steel and Aluminum expands production

May 7, 2026
American Steel and Aluminum (ASA, which produces US-made solar foundations, has opened a new facility in Syracuse, New York.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Renew Risk launches ‘first-of-its-kind’ model to assess thunderstorm risk for US solar

News

Neoen’s second-largest solar asset globally now operational in New South Wales, Australia

News

Australia’s ARENA targets sub-AU$30/MWh solar to unlock 10GW annual deployment pipeline

News

Bernreuter: Daqo sales slump reveals ‘irrational’ polysilicon market dynamics

Features, Interviews

Shoals opens eBOS manufacturing ‘Mega Facility’ in Tennessee

News

Drop in residential solar drives German PV installations down in Q1 2026

News

Upcoming Events

RE+ Portugal 2026

Solar Media Events
May 20, 2026
Porto, Portugal

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil