Goldbeck Solar lands EPC role for 268MWp Bavarian PV project

German engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor Goldbeck Solar has secured the turnkey delivery of the 268MWp Schafhofen solar park in Bavaria.
Dubbed as the company’s “largest solar project in Germany to date,” the ground-mounted PV project is in the municipality of Motzing in Bavaria’s Schafhofen district. It is scheduled to break ground on 21 May 2026, with commercial operations expected to begin in September 2027.
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Goldbeck will serve as the EPC contractor and oversee the project’s turnkey implementation. The project is expected generate capacity of around 296,000MWh annually once operational.
The project will use Trina Solar TSM-NEG21.C.20 photovoltaic modules alongside MVPS 4.400 inverters supplied by SMA Solar Technology. Financing is being provided with participation from Commerzbank.
Renewable energy investment firm Blue Elephant Energy is serving as investor for the Schafhofen solar project.
Goldbeck said the scale of the project presents significant logistical and coordination challenges, with the company drawing on its large-scale EPC experience to deliver the project on schedule. Goldbeck has developed, built or holds more than 4.6GWp of solar capacity in its portfolio as of early 2026.