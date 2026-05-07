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Neoen’s second-largest solar asset globally now operational in New South Wales, Australia

By George Heynes
May 7, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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The project, located on Wiradjuri Country near the town of Culcairn in the south-east Murray region, was constructed in under two years. Image: Neoen.

French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen has brought its 440MWp Culcairn Solar Farm online in New South Wales, marking the completion of the company’s second-largest solar asset globally.

The project, located on Wiradjuri Country near the town of Culcairn in the south-east Murray region, was constructed in under two years with a peak workforce of 600 people, representing 152 full-time equivalent positions.

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Culcairn, often referred to as the ‘Oasis of the Riverina’, is an agricultural centre in New South Wales.

The solar PV power plant features approximately 760,000 modules and connects to the wider National Electricity Market (NEM), spanning Australia’s eastern and southern states and territories, via an on-site 330kV transmission line managed by TransGrid.

The project was delivered through collaboration between Bouygues Construction Australia, Equans Solar & Storage, Lumea, TransGrid, and contractors from the Riverina region. Commissioning of the facility began in early 2025, and the project is now at full operational status ahead of schedule.

Neoen will now fulfil its commitment to energy retailer SmartestEnergy Australia, which secured a four-year power purchase agreement for 50% of the solar PV power plant’s output in 2024.

The deal, which SmartestEnergy described at the time as supporting its renewable energy supply to commercial and industrial customers, enables the retailer to meet retail demand with renewable energy from the facility.

Neoen said it will launch a First Nations and Community Benefit Fund for the asset within days, initiating a benefit-sharing program expected to run for more than 25 years to support communities in and around Culcairn.

Neoen secured development consent from the New South Wales Department of Planning, Industry and Environment in March 2021, despite receiving 50 public complaints during the approval process.

The project was estimated to cost approximately AU$636 million (US$415 million) to develop and has an operational lifespan of 30 years.

The approval included provisions for a 100MW/200MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) to be co-located with the solar PV power plant, though the operational status of the storage component was not confirmed in the latest announcement.

The Culcairn facility is Neoen Australia’s second-largest solar plant after the 460MW Western Downs Green Power Hub in Queensland, which is also operational.

Neoen’s owns several other utility-scale solar projects in New South Wales, including the 66MW Parkes, 36MW Griffith and 28MW Dubbo solar plants.

Neoen Australia’s parent company, Neoen, which was acquired by Canadian asset manager Brookfield, secured AU$1.4 billion in capital in December 2024 to support new solar, wind, and energy storage projects across Australia.

The capital raise was intended to support existing assets and develop an additional 1.3GW of renewable energy generation and storage capacity across the country, including the 157MW Kaban Green Power Hub in Queensland.

australia, nem, neoen, Neoen Australia, new south wales, nsw, solar pv, utility-scale solar

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