Solarcycle to buy US-made raw materials for Georgia solar glass production facility

By Will Norman
Solarcycle to buy US-made raw materials for Georgia solar glass production facility

‘Decisive action on climate’: World’s largest solar PV and battery project underway in Philippines

RWE to develop 5.5GW US solar, energy storage on retired coal mining land

Zelestra begins construction on 162MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

EBRD finances 238MW fully merchant Bulgarian PV plant

Asian Development Bank signs deals with Solomon Islands and Tonga to bolster Pacific solar PV

Can India hit 80GW of solar cell capacity by 2026 and emerge as a dominant US supplier?

US representatives propose suspension of 45X manufacturing tax credit

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, National Grid Renewables, Scout Clean Energy progress on PV plants

Trinasolar sets new i-TOPCon PV cell record with 26.58% conversion efficiency

The company said naturally produced soda ash is around 37% less greenhouse gas intensive that synthetic product. Image: Solarcycle

US solar recycling firm Solarcycle has signed a supply deal with US chemical producer Genesis Alkali to support the production of solar glass at its planned manufacturing facility in Georgia, US.

Solarcycle will buy naturally produced soda ash from Genesis Alkali, a key component in glass production. Genesis produces soda ash—also known as sodium carbonate—under the brand Ecosoda at its mining facility in Wyoming.

The company said naturally produced soda ash is around 37% less greenhouse gas intensive than a synthetically produced product and that its Ecosoda is even less intensive because of its “proprietary solution mining and processing technology.”

Solarcycle announced its solar glass production facility in February 2024, where it will produce new glass from recycled products in what the firm called a “first of its kind” process. The soda ash will be mixed with the recycled glass in the manufacturing process, Solarcycle said.

Since announcing the planned facility, Solarcycle has signed glass supply deals with US solar manufacturer Silfab, Canadian manufacturer Heliene and the US arm of Chinese solar producer Runergy.

“Producing high-performance solar glass in Cedartown, Georgia will help America re-shore a critical piece of the solar supply chain. It will also reduce trade risk, promote innovation, and help solar manufacturers looking to benefit from domestic content clean energy tax credits,” said Suvi Sharma, CEO and co-founder of Solarcycle. “Our agreement with Genesis Alkali is a key part of onshoring the supply chain to build solar in the US.”  

Ed Flynn, president of Genesis Alkali, said the firm would address “growing demand from soda ash customers around the world who are looking to reduce their Scope 3 GHG emissions.”

PV Tech published a guest blog earlier this year from Michael Parr, CEO of the Ultra Low Carbon Solar Alliance, which discussed the role that glass, inverter, backsheet and other non-silicon solar manufacturing components are playing in the US’ efforts to onshore its solar supply chain.

Founded in 2022, Solarcycle is predominantly a solar module recycling firm. It has inked end-of-life recycling agreements with some of the biggest module manufacturers in the US market including Hanwha Qcells and Canadian Solar.

Sharma told PV Tech Premium about its recycling processes, which seek to salvage the valuable silver and other metals from solar panels to improve the economic case for module recycling, as well as salvaging bulk materials like glass and aluminium.

genesis alkali, solar glass, solar pv, Solarcycle, us

