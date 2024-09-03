Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Canadian Solar, Solarcycle ink US solar recycling partnership

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Materials, Modules
Americas

Latest

Rooftop solar PV volumes in Australia slide by 7% month-on-month

News

Over 5.5GW of solar PV projects have reached construction or financial commitment in Australia

News

Maxeon reports losses of US$7.8 million as CBP detains Mexican module imports to the US

News

Reliance Industries plans to commission 10GW solar manufacturing plant this year

News

BNDES raises US$200 million for 402MW of new Brazilian solar capacity

News

Canadian Solar, Solarcycle ink US solar recycling partnership

News

Astronergy to ship 1GW TOPcon modules to Algeria

News

Enfinity Global closes €190 million financing to build 157MW Italian PV portfolio

News

Top polysilicon producers post losses in H1 2024 after price crunch

News

Trina Solar posts record 34GW module shipments in H1 2024, while revenues fall

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Under the agreement, Solarcycle will be Canadian Solar’s preferred recycling partner in the US. Image: Solarcycle.

Solar PV manufacturer Canadian Solar has entered into a partnership with US-based PV recycling firm Solarcycle.

Under the agreement, Canadian Solar will serve as Solarcycle’s original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner, while the recycling firm will be Canadian Solar’s preferred recycling partner in the US.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Suvi Sharma, CEO and co-founder at Solarcycle, said: “By including upfront recycling services as an add-on to the price of a solar module, Canadian Solar is helping to move the entire industry forward to ensure that we are truly sustainable, from cradle-to-cradle. We will look back on their leadership in this moment as one of the key strategies the solar industry used to embed our core values into our core operations.”

Increased interest in PV recycling

This is the latest partnership signed by Solarcycle, which continues to ramp up its recycling offers in the US. Last month, the company partnered with renewables service provider RNWBL to recycle and reuse solar panels under RNWBL’s commercial and industrial operations.

Earlier this year, Solarcycle inked deals with solar manufacturers Silfab Solar and Qcells in the US. The deal with Silfab Solar will see recycled solar glass from Solarcycle’s Georgia facility, which it is currently building, used at the manufacturer’s solar cell and module assembly plant in South Carolina.

The deal with Qcells, on the other hand, would cover its “decommissioned, owned and installed solar panels in the United States,” with the materials recovered from the modules being reused for the domestic solar supply chain.

There has been growing interest in solar recycling lately; last week, the government of the Australian state of Queensland unveiled a recycling scheme that is expected to prevent 26 tonnes of waste from PV projects from entering landfills. The initiative was first unveiled in April this year with a funding of A$5.5 million (US$3.7 million).

In Australia it has been estimated that around 1.4 million solar PV modules are expected to reach their end-of-life in 2025 across the country.

Indeed, PV Tech Premium spoke last year with Solarcycle in a two-part article about the scalability of solar panel recycling and how the company aims to reach landfill parity.

UPCOMING EVENT

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

19 September 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Join two of the leading experts in the PV industry today, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of ROTH, as they address some of the most pressing issues impacting on the PV industry globally today; kicking off with what is happening now with regards U.S. module supply and efforts to get a domestic U.S. silicon-based manufacturing sector off the ground. But don’t just let Finlay and Phil choose their list of topics – have your say. What questions do you want to hear their thoughts on? Once you register you will be sent a link to a survey where you can vote for the topics you would like to hear discussed and add your own suggestions. We will add the most common themes and get Finlay and Phil to address them live on the webinar. Technology, policy, profitability, pricing? China, Europe, India or the U.S.? What is your biggest unknown for the sector from 2025 onwards?
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
canadian solar, end of life, partnership, pv recycling, recycling, Solarcycle, us

Read Next

A Sunpower project.

Maxeon reports losses of US$7.8 million as CBP detains Mexican module imports to the US

September 3, 2024
Maxeon has published losses of US$7.8 million, alongside falling module shipments, in its financial results covering Q2 2024.
SunPower solar modules

Complete Solaria asset bid of SunPower approved by US court – report

August 30, 2024
The stalking horse bid from Complete Solaria was set at US$45 million earlier this month when SunPower filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Image: Tom Brewster Photography.

US Bureau of Land Management proposes 31 million acres for solar PV development in western states

August 30, 2024
The Bureau of Land Management has proposed using 31 million acres of public land for the development of solar PV across 11 US western states.
A rooftop solar installation in the US.

US distributed solar installations exceed 800,000 in 2023, setting new record

August 30, 2024
The US distributed solar sector added 808,349 new operational systems in 2023, a record figure for a 12-month period.
Image: Mick de Brenni (LinkedIn).

Queensland launches solar module recycling programme

August 30, 2024
The Queensland government launched a new solar module recycling scheme yesterday (29 August), which is expected to save about 26 tonnes of waste from entering landfills.
A community solar project in Massachusetts.

DOE: US solar sector adds 18,401 jobs in 2023, leading energy industry

August 29, 2024
The US added 142,000 jobs to its clean energy sector in 2023, accounting for more than half of all new jobs added to the US energy industry.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon reports losses of US$7.8 million as CBP detains Mexican module imports to the US

News

BNEF expects 592GW of solar PV installs globally in 2024

News

Aquila Clean Energy granted permits for 700MW Spanish solar portfolio

News

Top polysilicon producers post losses in H1 2024 after price crunch

News

Trina Solar posts record 34GW module shipments in H1 2024, while revenues fall

News

Enfinity Global closes €190 million financing to build 157MW Italian PV portfolio

News

Upcoming Events

n-Type TOPCon Bifacial Single Glass Encapsulation Solution

Upcoming Webinars
September 4, 2024
12pm BST / 7pm

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024