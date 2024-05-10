Subscribe To Premium
SolarDuck, Tokyu Land build Japan’s first offshore floating PV project

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Offshore solar PV plant in Tokyo, Japan completed by SolarDuck
The floating PV plant energy will be stored in a nearby BESS unit and power a nearby electric fleet, including a boat. Image: SolarDuck.

Dutch-Norwegian floating solar company SolarDuck and real estate firm Tokyu Land have completed an offshore floating solar PV (FPV) project in Japan.

Located in the Tokyo Bay Area, the Tokyo Bay eSG Project, with a capacity of 80-100kWp – is a demonstration project for the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s policy planning bureau.

The capacity generated by the floating plant – which is stored in nearby battery energy storage systems (BESS) with a 60kWh capacity – will power Open Street Corporation’s electric fleet, including the navigation of an electric boat. The company also plans to use the power for future events in the Takeshiba area in the Tokyo Bay.

“The demonstration test of local production for local consumption of energy centred on the Tokyo Bay area will contribute to the study of urban models that can be deployed in other parts of Japan and abroad,” said the companies.

SolarDuck, along with Everblue Technologies – a Japanese manufacturer of automated control technologies – were selected for the project in November 2022. Further details of the scheme are subject to change, as they will be finalised upon consultation with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

SolarDuck aims to deploy 1GW of renewable energy by 2030 with its offshore solar technology and recently formed a European consortium to facilitate the research and development of offshore solar in the Netherlands.

The Dutch-Norwegian firm partnered with other companies to design, build and showcase a 5MW offshore floating solar system that will be located in German utility RWE’s OranjeWind (Hollandse Kust West VII) wind farm, off the west coast of the Netherlands.

Interest in offshore continues to increase, as evidenced by the formation of another European consortium being in February this year, which comprises solar offshore specialist Oceans of Energy. The consortium aims to develop the technology in the North Sea and scale it up to a standard format of 150MW capacity.

The upcoming edition of our journal, PV Tech Power, will have two features regarding floating solar and offshore solar technology. PV Tech Power 39 will be available later this month.

battery energy storage system, energy storage, floating solar, fpv, japan, offshore solar, ofpv, solarduck, tokyo, tokyu land

