Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SolarDuck forms consortium to facilitate offshore solar R&D

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
New Technology, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Hive Energy acquires 272MW solar projects in Poland

News

SolarDuck forms consortium to facilitate offshore solar R&D

News

LONGi urges Chinese government to crack down on unreasonably low module prices

News

EU approves ban on products made with forced labour

News

Solar Steel to supply 118MW of solar PV trackers in Chile

News

NUS researchers develop triple-junction perovskite/silicon cell with conversion efficiency of 27.1%

News

Canadian Solar in US-made TOPCon module supply agreement with Sol Systems

News

EU to support solar manufacturing in face of “very fragile situation”

News

Alberta tightens permitting rules for renewable energy projects on farmland

News

EBRD extends loan to finance 114MW solar PV projects in Poland

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 5MW offshore solar project will be located within German utility RWE’s OranjeWind (Hollandse Kust West VII) wind farm off the west coast of the Netherlands. Image: SolarDuck.

A new European offshore solar industry consortium has been formed to conduct research and development (R&D) in offshore solar in the Netherlands.

Dutch-Norwegian floating solar specialist SolarDuck has partnered with other companies to design, build and showcase a 5MW offshore floating solar system that will be located in German utility RWE’s OranjeWind (Hollandse Kust West VII) wind farm, off the west coast of the Netherlands.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

SolarDuck was selected as the provider of offshore floating solar systems back in 2022, while the Nautical SUNRISE project started in December 2023.

The project will be led by the Dutch Marine Energy Centre (DMEC), and comprises SolarDuck, RWE, Blunova – a Carlo Maresca Group company, Bridon-Bekaert The Ropes Group, Deltares, Hasselt University (UHasselt), KU Leuven, Oxford PV, SINTEF Industry, SINTEF Ocean, The Catalonia Institute for Energy Research (IREC-CERCA), INESC TEC and WavEC Offshore Renewables.

With an investment of €8.4 million (US$9.1 million), of which €6.8 million supported by the Horizon Europe programme, the project will execute R&D on offshore floating solar systems and their components which will enable the deployment and commercialisation of large-scale offshore solar systems, both as a standalone and co-located with offshore wind farms.

SolarDuck’s CTO Don Hoogendoorn, said: “This subsidy allows SolarDuck with its partners to push the environmental boundary of the design and at the same time get an in-depth understanding of the ecology and reliability of the design.”

Prior to the deployment of the solar system, the Nautical SUNRISE consortium aims to conduct “extensive” research and testing to ensure the reliability, survivability, electrical stability, and yield of offshore floating solar systems. The project also aims to assess the environmental footprint of these floating systems.

Netherlands’ offshore solar interest

This is the second European joint industry consortium to be unveiled in the past month, with solar offshore specialist Oceans of Energy partnering with 15 European companies to scale up offshore solar technology in the North Sea to a standard format of 150MW capacity in February 2024.

Even though the growth of floating solar capacity, this decade, is expected to be concentrated in China, India and Southeast Asia, the Netherlands has been a leading country, in Europe, towards the growth of offshore solar. The technology is expected to play a key role in accelerating the country’s energy transition, with the North Sea as a central part of deploying offshore solar capacity in the coming years, either as a standalone or co-located with offshore wind farms.

consortium, nautical sunrise, offshore solar, offshore wind, research and development, rwe, solarduck, the netherlands

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EU to support solar manufacturing in face of “very fragile situation”

News

Supply chain audit law blocked by EU member states, SolarPower Europe urges approval

News

LONGi urges Chinese government to crack down on unreasonably low module prices

News

IEA – 85% solar deployment rise curbed global emissions in 2023

News

Module procurement should be based on effective dollar per watt, not cost, says Anza CEO

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Hail risk mitigation in PV power plants: how to better protect modules?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024