SolarEdge 2024 financials show ongoing challenges in inverter market

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal, Inverters
Americas, Europe

Latest

Risen Energy claims 30.99% ‘record’ HJT-perovskite cell efficiency

News

Quality inspections reveal US solar modules among those with the highest defect rates

Features, Editors' Blog

US community solar adds record 1.7GW in 2024, up 35% YoY

News

India advises co-location of energy storage with solar PV

News

SolarEdge 2024 financials show ongoing challenges in inverter market

News

China’s state energy actors embrace DeepSeek AI to accelerate digital transformation

Editors' Blog

Talon PV to provide US-made cells to SEG Solar modules

News

Renewables and co-located storage exist as ‘two business units sharing an address’

News

Heliene, Origami Solar sign steel frame PV module supply agreement

News

Data-driven techniques and robotics are among key trends in O&M

News
A SolarEdge event stand.
Total revenue for 2024 was US$901.5 million, down by over US$2 billion from 2023. Image: Jonathan Touriño Jacobo for PV Tech.

Israel-headquartered inverter producer SolarEdge posted dramatically lowered yearly revenues and increased net losses in 2024, a year in which the Western inverter market saw sustained challenges and a raft of job losses.

The firm posted net losses (in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)) of US$1.81 billion over 2024 and non-GAAP losses of US$1.31 billion. This compares with GAAP net income of US$34.3 million (non-GAAP US$248.4 million) in 2023.

Total revenue for 2024 was US$901.5 million, down by over US$2 billion from US$2.98 billion in 2023. In its investor presentation, SolarEdge showed that its total revenue had a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -46.2% from 2022 to 2024, driven overwhelmingly by declines in its solar business, which accounts for over 90% of its revenues.

GAAP losses for Q4 2024 were US$287.4 million, compared with losses of over US$1 billion in Q3. Net revenue for the final quarter of the year was US$196.2 million, down 17% on the previous quarter.

The company appointed a new CEO, Shuki Nir, formerly its chief marketing executive, in December following previous leader Zvi Lando’s decision to step down in August to reportedly aid in SolarEdge’s “full recovery”.

In the company’s 2024 earnings call, Nir said: “Our financial results in recent quarters have been disappointing to our shareholders and employees and it is clear we need to significantly change the way we operate to win back customers, extend our technological leadership and return to growth.”

SolarEdge closed its battery storage manufacturing division in November, as reported by our colleagues at Energy-storage.news, to focus on its “core” solar and solar-tied-batteries business. This resulted in around 500 job cuts, mostly in South Korea. It cut a further 400 positions in January to “enhance operational cost efficiency”.

All of the major Western inverter manufacturers have experienced challenges over the last year. Competitors SMA Solar and Enphase have also announced job cuts and strategic shifts.

Associate director of clean energy technology at market analyst S&P Global, Cormac Gilligan, told PV Tech Premium that the industry was facing “growing pains” as product requirements shift, Chinese manufacturers occupy greater market share and the European market, in particular, sees a drop off in demand.

Records from sun.store, a European solar industry wholesale platform, show that inverter prices generally trended downwards in the last three months of 2024 and Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei and Sungrow dominated purchases.

In SolarEdge’s earnings call, CFO Ariel Porat said that the company “impaired and wrote off” around US$115 million in inventory in Q4 2024 – “of which, approximately US$87 million net is related to our solar business” – as a result of challenges in the European market.

“This is excess inventory on our balance sheet that we no longer expect to sell given our expectation that the recovery in the European markets will take longer than anticipated. The remaining US$28 million, which was excluded from non-GAAP is related to both inventory and non-cancellable, non-returnable items that are related to our energy storage division in Korea,” Porat said.

Earnings call transcript from Motley Fool.

inverter, inverter manufacturer, israel, solar pv, solaredge, us

A perovskite tandem solar cell with an area of 1 cm²

Risen Energy claims 30.99% ‘record’ HJT-perovskite cell efficiency

February 20, 2025
Risen said the cell was certified by the Chinese National Photovoltaic Product Quality Supervision and Inspection Center.
pi berlin
Premium

Quality inspections reveal US solar modules among those with the highest defect rates

February 20, 2025
The PV industry has been playing a game of 'whack a mole' in tackling module defects over the past decade, according to Kiwa Pi Berlin.
A Nexamp community solar project.

US community solar adds record 1.7GW in 2024, up 35% YoY

February 20, 2025
US community solar has installed a record of 1.7GW in 2024, a 35% increase from 2023, according to a report from Wood Mackenzie and trade body the Coalition for Community Solar Access.
The Talon PV and SEG Solar signing ceremony.

Talon PV to provide US-made cells to SEG Solar modules

February 20, 2025
Talon PV and SEG Solar have signed a deal that will see the former provide US-made n-type cells for the latter’s modules.
Close up of a solar module with a steel frame.

Heliene, Origami Solar sign steel frame PV module supply agreement

February 19, 2025
Canadian solar cell and module manufacturer Heliene has signed a multi-year agreement with PV frame producer Origami Solar for the supply of steel frame modules.
Sunnova in Puerto Rico.

Sunnova to cut 300 jobs amid ‘high interest rates’ and ‘policy uncertainty’

February 18, 2025
Sunnova said the job cuts are part of “an optimisation of its business" and the cuts will save around US$35 million.

Renewables and co-located storage exist as 'two business units sharing an address'

News

Co-location and standalone storage both 'good hedges' for renewable power projects

News

Sunnova to cut 300 jobs amid 'high interest rates' and 'policy uncertainty'

News

Why ES Foundry chose PERC over TOPCon for US solar cell factory

Features, Interviews

LONGi files lawsuit against Jinko Solar in the US

News

Gurīn Energy completes 75MW solar PV plant in the Philippines

News

