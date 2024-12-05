Subscribe To Premium
SolarEdge appoints new CEO, effective immediately

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, People
Europe, Americas

Shuki Nir has served as chief marketing officer at SolarEdge since June 2024. Image: SolarEdge via BusinessWire.

Solar inverter producer SolarEdge has appointed Shuki Nir as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Nir served as the company’s chief marketing executive since June 2024 and will succeed Ronen Faier, who served as interim CEO of the company since August 2024, when Zvi Lando stepped down as CEO to aid the company reach a “full recovery”, however remained as a member of the Board of Directors until now, when Nir will take his position as a member of the Board.

Prior to joining SolarEdge, Nir held leadership positions at several multinational technology companies, such as flash driver manufacturer SanDisk, where he served as general manager of the consumer business.

Avery More, Chairman of the Board: “Following a rigorous global search and evaluating several outstanding external and internal candidates, Shuki stood out for his exceptional leadership, operational expertise, and ability to build high-performing teams. Having served as CMO, he already understands our operations, values, and strategic goals. We believe Shuki is the right candidate to lead SolarEdge into its next phase of growth.”

The appointment of a new CEO comes a little bit over a week after the company closed its utility-scale battery storage division to focus on its solar PV business. This decision resulted in the layoff of roughly 12% of the company’s total workforce.

Ronen Fier, then interim CEO, spoke with our sister site Energy-storage.news last week about this decision and the company’s focus on PV-tied energy storage applications.

SolarEdge is among several western inverter manufacturers – including SMA Solar and Enphase – that have been facing challenging times (Premium access), either in their financial results or job cuts.

