Subscribe
Group Licence
News

SolarEdge acquires UK IoT company Hark Systems

By Will Norman
Companies, Markets & Finance, New Technology, Operations & Maintenance
Africa & Middle East, Europe

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An 8.5MWp solar farm from EDF in Israel. Image: EDF.

Israel-headquartered smart energy technology company SolarEdge has acquired the entire share capital of UK-based Hark Systems, an energy analytics and internet of things (IoT) company. SolarEdge said that the acquisition will enable it to offer its corporate and industrial (C&I) customers increased capacity to manage their energy assets.

Hark offers software as a service (SaaS) and IoT services to a range of customers designed to analyse and optimise the performance of industrial and energy assets. The company was founded in 2016 in Leeds, UK.

SolarEdge intends to harness its capabilities in energy management and connectivity, including the identification of potential energy savings, detection of anomalies in assets’ energy consumption, and optimisation of energy usage and carbon emissions through load orchestration and storage control for its C&I customers.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be complete in Q2 2023.

Zvi Lando, CEO of SolarEdge said: “Hark’s SaaS platform will enable us to grow our extensive commercial and industrial energy management portfolio and offer additional services to our C&I customers.

“Coupled with our smart energy solutions, Hark’s advanced technological capabilities can provide enterprises with greater transparency and control of their energy usage and carbon emissions.”

SolarEdge reported record revenues and inverter shipments in Q3 2022, recording a 90% revenue increase year-on-year in Europe. It also announced plans in February last year to ramp up its Mexican manufacturing capacity in order to increase imports to the US and reduce the impact of tariffs on its business.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

UK Solar Summit

27 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
acquisitions, Corporate and industrial, efficiency, internet of things, optimisation, SaaS, solar pv, solaredge

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023