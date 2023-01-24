SolarEdge becomes first vendor to meet South Australia’s Dynamic Export regulations

The products of SolarEdge Technologies are the first to meet South Australia’s Dynamic Export regulatory requirements. Image: SolarEdge

SolarEdge Technologies has become the first vendor whose products meet the South Australian government’s new Dynamic Export regulations, which aim to stabilise the grid with sophisticated yet remote cloud control technologies.

SolarEdge is the first vendor to certify and offer this native dynamic export service to South Australia electricity distributor SA Power Network.

The Dynamic Export requirements call for all new solar systems to allow the network operator to remotely update solar systems’ grid export limits to help maintain grid stability.

SolarEdge added that its smart inverters achieve this capability without the complexity and additional costs of adding third-party controllers.

As part of the ‘Smarter Homes’ programme for distributed energy, SolarEdge’s residential and small commercial systems in South Australia will be able to respond to network constraint issues through dynamic control of solar energy exports to the grid, starting in July 2023.

According to the company, the benefit to SolarEdge system owners is that for most of the year, they will be able to export up to six times more energy back into the grid, compared to non-compliant sites which will be limited to small, 1.5kW fixed export power limits.