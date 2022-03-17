Solar Media
News

SolarEdge plans public offering as it hints at possible M&A

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

SolarEdge plans public offering as it hints at possible M&A

News

Q&A: Reactivate on the ‘tremendous opportunity’ for US community solar

Features, Interviews

Dominion Energy Virginia receives approval for 1GW PV, energy storage expansion

News

New electrolyser technology could produce hydrogen at US$1.5/kg by mid-2020s

News

Enphase Energy buys lead generation company SolarLeadFactory, hopes to increase conversion rates

News

Tongwei Solar: the first vertically-integrated leading global module supplier in 2025?

Editors' Blog, Features

Indiana Michigan Power seeks proposals for 500MW of solar

News

Trade body urges France to triple solar capacity by 2025 via ‘emergency plan’

News

Andhra Pradesh high court orders utilities to honour PPA contracts in key ruling for Indian renewables

News

Canadian Solar launches new HiKu6 420W rooftop module, confirms April launch of HJT module

News
The company said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering “for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions”. Image: SolarEdge.

SolarEdge Technologies is planning to carry out a public offering of 2 million shares of its common stock, with proceeds to potentially fund acquisitions.

The inverter manufacturer intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option from the date of the prospectus supplement to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares.

At the time of publication, SolarEdge shares were priced at US$311, having fallen just over 5% in early trading.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering “for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions”. Currently, it does not have agreements or commitments for any acquisitions.

Previous M&A deals from SolarEdge include the acquisition of a majority stake in South Korean battery energy storage system manufacturer Kokam in 2018 before it went on to buy Italy-headquartered EV electronics supplier SMRE months later.

SolarEdge shipped 7.2GWac of inverters last year, up on 6.1GWac of shipments in 2020, as its solar unit’s 2021 revenues jumped 32% year-on-year to US$1.79 billion.

“The global demand for solar energy across all segments and geographies is extremely strong and generating unprecedented demand for our products,” CEO Zvi Lando said following publication of the company’s 2021 results last month.

As part of efforts to lower freight costs and reduce the impact of tariffs on imports, the company revealed it is ramping up shipments to the US from a new facility in Mexico.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

6 April 2022
With the rapid development of renewable energy technologies, the proportion of solar, wind and other renewable energy in the electrical systems of countries all over the world is increasing. Accordingly, the demand for energy storage systems is also rising. Until now, the vast majority of battery storage systems have used HVAC for air cooling and direct parallel connection of multiple battery racks to increase energy density. This has led to numerous problems, such as high auxiliary power consumption, inefficient heat dissipation and severe barrel effect, resulting in lower than anticipated project revenue. Sungrow's liquid cooled battery storage system is not only able to mitigate a number of the above problems, but is also able to provide a total system solution, from battery cabinets to MV transformers and from AC to DC coupling, to handle different applications across a range of scenarios. Join this webinar for an introduction to Sungrow’s global BESS footprint, the current problems and challenges for BESS, the design and key benefits of liquid cooled BESS, an understanding of how a liquid cooled BESS improves project economics, increases system equipment life and increases project revenue and more.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

1 November 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
acquisition, finance, inverters, investment, m&a, offering, solaredge

