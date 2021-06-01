Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
PV Tech Premium
Editors' Blog, Features

Solar’s role in a net zero world: Terawatts, trillions of dollars and millions of jobs

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Grids, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania

Latest

Solar’s role in a net zero world: Terawatts, trillions of dollars and millions of jobs

Editors' Blog, Features

BP acquires 9GW US solar portfolio, hands over to Lightsource to develop

News

Norwegian investor Magnora increases stake in perovskite specialist Evolar

News

Software firm Clir Renewables raises US$22.4m to target Europe and North America

News

Investment in Australian renewables down as financing for big batteries soars

News

N-type cell efficiency race continues as JinkoSolar sets new record of 25.25%

News

Confidence grows over double-digit solar industry growth in 2021

News

Daqo IPO plans edge forward as company forecasts 50% leap in sequential revenue

News

Lightsource BP secures 640MWp solar co-development deal in Greece

News

US ROUND-UP: Amber Infrastructure launches renewables development firm, PPA for 155MWac Colorado project

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Ultra-large solar farms, like that of Ibedrola’s Nunez de Balboa solar project in Spain (pictured), will be vital in reaching major deployment targets. Image: Iberdrola.

establish – for the first time – a global roadmap for the energy sector to remove all emissions by 2050. The extensive document, at 224 pages in length, is perhaps the most detailed assessment of how global economies can reach net zero and illustrates just how pivotal a role solar PV is set to play in that transition.

But, as the report attests to, it will not be plain sailing. Not only will the solar industry need to scale it up significantly and at unprecedented pace, but it will also have to overcome significant hurdles along the way. Furthermore, solar PV (and wind) remains the fall back option to pick up any decarbonisation slack caused by a lack of progress or missed target from other industries, most notably in carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS).

Not only will solar PV be doing much of the power sector’s heavy lifting when it comes to net zero, but it will essentially have to be on standby to lend other industries a helping hand to.

The numbers included within the IEA’s report are almost daunting in size, especially for an asset class that a decade ago was still very much considered a cottage industry in most markets. By 2030, around 630GW of new solar PV must be installed each year to sufficiently decarbonise the power sector while more widespread electrification significantly increases power demand. That’s equivalent to four-times current levels of deployment, and that scale must be achieved by the end of this decade, and then carried on for another 20 years at least.

While this will of course put strain on the upstream manufacturing sector, that will inevitably be guided by end-market demand. Solar PV has demonstrated an “if you build it, they will come” attitude to capacity expansions, typified by the last 18 months at least. If global power markets pledge to build solar PV, the world’s solar PV manufacturers will – by hook or by crook – establish a supply chain to deliver.

The issue will, the IEA says, be very much in establishing that end-market demand. Industry analysts, the IEA included, forecast 2021 solar deployment to fall somewhere between the 160 – 200GW range, give or take a few gigawatts at either side of the spectrum. This will predominantly be driven by deployment in China, the US and Europe. To bridge the gap to 600GW+ within the next eight-and-a-half years will require not only solar PV’s leading markets to continue building momentum, but a host of other emerging markets to catch them.

This will need to be driven predominantly by deployment targets and competitive auctions for utility-scale solar PV, alongside other pricing signals such as carbon pricing and a phase out of any fossil fuel subsidies which remain in the place. National and continental pandemic recovery stimulus packages will therefore be critical to not just establishing the required policy envelope, but being the driving force behind utility-scale renewables deployment for decades to come.

Should governments and industry be successful, then by 2050 two-thirds of all energy use and 90% of power will be derived from renewables sources, the majority of which will come from wind and solar PV. Solar PV will be the eminent source of power and provide around one-fifth of total energy production globally, its total generation capacity rising 11-fold within the next 30 years. There are smaller steps or interim targets to reach on the path. By 2035 all established economies should have fully decarbonised their power sectors, a feat which will by achieved globally five years later. Nuclear, bioenergy and CCUS will be required to tip power generation to 100% low or no carbon.

The resulting numbers speak for themselves. Total solar capacity will soar from 737GW at the end of 2020 to 4,956GW by the end of 2030. By 2040 it will have reached 10,980GW, topping 14,458GW by 2050 as the pace of deployment slows somewhat. Generation will rise in tandem. Last year solar PV generated 821TWh of power – by 2030 annual solar generation will reach 6,970TWh, a total of 17,031TWh by 2040 and more than 23,400TWh by the 2050 net zero deadline. Solar’s share of total power generation will have soared in that timeframe from 3% in 2020 to one-third by 2050.

The solar industry as a whole will have to rise to the challenge by growing meteorically this decade. It requires a compound annual growth rate of 24% between now and 2030, and of 12% out to 2050. Few sectors would countenance growing at those kind of rates from what is still a relatively sizeable starting position.

At this point it’s worth noting that the above numbers are the base case. They’re what’s required if everything else goes according to plan, if all other industries can grow at the rates necessary and contribute in kind. If, for instance, the CCUS sector – which has experienced all manner of delays and setbacks to date – fails to develop, then up to US$15 trillion of added investment will be needed into solar and wind generators to pick up the slack. Likewise, without expanding bioenergy’s role then a further 3,200TWh of solar and wind power- equivalent to an extra 10% of total output – will be be necessary to plug that gap.

The numbers are perhaps daunting, but are eminently achievable. There will be bumps along the road, however, and these will need to be navigated carefully.

Grids, batteries and millions of jobs

The biggest obstacle to renewables proliferation in the coming years will be accommodating such significant quantities of power generation on decades-old grid infrastructure that is already creaking under the pressure. The IEA’s report suggests that annual investment in transmission and distribution grids will need to grow from a current figure of ~US$260 billion to around US$820 billion by 2030, remaining at such levels until 2050. As previously suggested by the IEA, this demand for greater grid investment comes hot on the heels of the biggest global economic shock since the Second World War, and one which wreaked havoc on power markets worldwide. Utilities and grid operators bore a lot of the brunt of this as power consumption was compressed for considerable parts of last year.

Meanwhile, the need for grids to become more flexible will also rise exponentially. A four-fold increase in power flexibility is expected to be needed out to 2030, and by 2050 there will be a need for 1,600GW of operational rated battery storage capacity on grids worldwide. This is an area where supply chain constraints could become more pronounced, given that battery storage manufacturers will find themselves competing – as they already are – with electric vehicle manufacturers for battery cell capacity and raw materials.

It is inevitable too that not only will the solar PV sector have to scale up, but also establish itself in new geographies as well. If 630GW of solar will need to be deployed – and to facilitate that, north of 630GW worth of new solar modules manufactured each year – then drawing 90% of those components from manufacturers based in China, as the industry does now, is not feasible. Manufacturing will have to spring up locally, in Europe, Africa and the Americas, and other hot growth markets in between. There will be huge demand for polysilicon, right the way through from refinement to ingot and wafering and onto cell processing. If affordable, renewable-powered polysilicon production can indeed be achieved in the Nordics and areas of North America, as has been mooted in the past, then it will simply have to happen as part of the net zero roadmap.

Furthermore, the industry will have to employ – and train – millions more people. The IEA says that jobs in solar and wind industries will have to quadruple in order to facilitate a net zero transition properly, and two-thirds of those in employment will be deemed high-skilled. In addition to those at the sharp end of the industry, further jobs in related industries – energy trading, finance and legal – will also be created as the world pivots to renewables.

And if such quantities of solar is to be built, not insignificant resource will be dedicated to keeping it running. By 2050 it’s forecasted that the annual cost of keeping the world’s renewable energy generators ticking over will be US$780 billion, most of which used to keep solar and wind generators operational as projects built in the 2010s and early 2020s reach the end of their operational lifetimes.

Of course, the IEA’s study is but a roadmap. The reality is that there will likely be several pathways to net zero, as evidenced by the role solar will need to play if other asset classes cannot pull their weight. But the inescapable reality is that it’s almost certain that solar – set to be the eminent source of new power generation in established markets by as early as 2025 – will be tasked with more than its fair share.

The industry will need to be ready to respond in kind.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
grids, iea, international energy agency, investment, manufacturing, net zero, policy, regulation

Read Next

N-type cell efficiency race continues as JinkoSolar sets new record of 25.25%

June 1, 2021
JinkoSolar has achieved a new record efficiency for a large-area n-type TOPCon monocrystalline solar cell, taking its efficiency to 25.25%.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: How will grid operators evolve to meet demand for a new era

May 28, 2021
Grids continue to be a thorn in the side of European renewables as long connection queues and exorbitant fees risk stymying the clean energy transition. In this exclusive discussion from Large Scale Solar Europe 2021, we hear how grid operators are adapting to the demands of clean power generators.

Sembcorp targets 10GW of installed renewables capacity by 2025

May 28, 2021
A new strategic plan from Sembcorp Industries will see the Singapore-based energy company aim to increase its renewables capacity almost fourfold to 10GW by 2025.

EU should aim for 45% renewable energy and 870GW of installed solar by 2030, SPE says

May 26, 2021
Trade association SolarPower Europe (SPE) has called on the European Union to increase the share of renewables in final energy demand to at least 45% by 2030, a move it says would put the bloc on track to deliver on the 1.5° Paris Agreement scenario.

Solar wafer and cell prices rise again as polysilicon price jumps, earthquake rattles facilities

May 25, 2021
Solar wafer and cell manufacturers in China have hiked their prices once again this month after a jump in spot prices for polysilicon in the country, while earthquakes have also disrupted upstream production.

Singapore’s Green Plan 2030 could spearhead investments in solar sector

May 24, 2021
Singapore’s recently unveiled Green Plan 2030 could kickstart the country’s emerging solar sector, according to a new report from analyst Fitch Solutions.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar module failure rates continue to rise as record number of manufacturers recognised in PVEL Module Reliability Scorecard

News

India solar deployment forecasts revised downwards as COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues leave prospects ‘murky’

News

US ROUND-UP: Amber Infrastructure launches renewables development firm, PPA for 155MWac Colorado project

News

Solar bidders secure all 350MW of capacity in Greek renewables auction

News

Storing perovskite at low temperatures could prevent degredation, study finds

News

Abu Dhabi to host green hydrogen and ammonia facility powered by 800MW of solar

News

Upcoming Events

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021