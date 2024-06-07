Solatio to develop 4GW solar PV project in Brazil

Solar company Solatio has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Piauí state government in Brazil to develop a 4GW solar PV plant.
The solar PV plant will be located in Bom Princípio do Piauí and will supply power for the production of green hydrogen in Parnaíba. Construction of the solar PV plant will begin in 2025.
Solatio claims that the solar PV plant will be the largest in Brazil, adding that it has invested BRL$25 billion (US$4.74 billion) in solar energy.
Brazil has been adding solar PV projects across the country, which can be evidenced by the import of solar modules. Last year, Brazil imported 17.5GW of modules, down by 0.3GW year-on-year. The last quarter of 2023 ended on a positive note, with over 5GW of imported PV modules to Brazil, the highest ever recorded in a quarter by Brazilian PV research and consultancy firm Greener.
On the other hand, Q1 2023 started with a 60% decrease year-on-year, with 3.5GW of modules imported, due to difficulties in accessing credits and elevated interest rates.