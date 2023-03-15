Solinteg opens new solar inverter factory to meet residential, C&I demand

Solinteg’s new facility has four production lines and has been built to meet its capacity expansion needs in the next two to three years. Image: Solinteg

Solar inverter and solutions provider Solinteg is opening a new factory in the Chinese city of Wuxi that will add an initial 4GW of manufacturing capacity as the company aims to meet increasing demand for its products.

Due to be officially put into operation on 15 March 2023, the facility has four production lines and has been built to meet the company’s capacity expansion needs in the next two to three years.

Founded in March 2022, Solinteg claims to offer the most complete product portfolio of hybrid inverters for the residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar markets.

Given the high number of orders for its Integ M 3-20kW hybrid inverter and the fact that its newly launched Integ M 25-50kW model has been well received by C&I customers, the manufacturer said it now has an urgent need to build new factories.

After releasing three new hybrid inverter products in 2022, Solinteg will this year launch the Integ O series of 7-125kW grid-connected inverters, the Integ M second-generation upgraded 6-20kW hybrid inverters, 3.6-6kW low-voltage hybrid inverters and 3.6-6kW low-voltage AC coupling inverters, together with an Integ R smart meter.

With a main manufacturing hub located near Shanghai, Solinteg has offices in Singapore, Australia, the Czech Republic and Germany, where it has set up an R&D centre focused on renewables research.#

In addition to the new production plant in China, the company also plans to construct warehouses in Mexico, Brazil, South Africa and India, as it aims to provide more efficient high-quality products and services for its global residential and C&I customers.

Solinteg’s continued expansion comes after the company closed a Series A funding round led by TCL Ventures – a financial investment platform of TCL Technology, a leading technology company that entered the PV industry in 2020 – and other financial investors.

With plans to capitalise on soaring demand for residential and C&I solar, Solinteg aims to reach 10GW of production capacity in 2025.