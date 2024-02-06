Sonnedix inks €260 million agreement for Italian solar projects

A pool of European banks delivered the financing through their Italian branches, including Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, CaixaBank, La Banque Postale and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.

Sonnedix CEO, Axel Thiemann said: “Since we first entered Italy in 2010, it has remained one of our key markets, and this loan will enable us to continue to convert our pipeline of over 1.5GW in Italy alone.

“The urgent need to accelerate the energy transition continues to drive more investment in renewable energy infrastructure than ever before.”

In October last year, Sonnedix began construction on its largest European solar project to date, a 149MW site in Portugal that marked the developer’s entry into the country. In December it inked a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the project with US data company Equinix.

The Italian solar market has seen activity in the first month of 2024. Lightsource bp – the wholly-owned solar development arm of British oil giant bp – sold a 294MWp Italian solar portfolio to asset manager EOS Investment Management Group for an undisclosed sum and Canadian renewable energy firm Westbridge Renewables entered the market last week with the purchase of land and grid access for 62MW worth of solar PV.

This is off the back of a 2023 which saw record-breaking electricity generation levels from Italy’s solar PV fleet and a target of 4GW of added solar power, the most capacity additions seen in Italy in a decade.

