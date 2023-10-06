Sonnedix begins 149MW first solar PV project in Portugal, developer’s largest in Europe

Engineering, procurement and construction company Zagope will be building the project with an estimated completion set by the end of 2024. Once completed, the Portuguese plant will be the largest European solar PV project commissioned for the IPP.

Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix, said: “It is the first of many projects in Portugal, which is a key market in helping us become a true leader in the energy transition as we continue to expand our portfolio of renewable energy projects throughout the Iberian Peninsula.”

Thiemann also noted separately in a post on LinkedIn that the plant is Sonnedix’s largest in Europe to date.

In the neighbouring country of Spain, Sonnedix has been much more present with an 800MW portfolio of operational PV assets and a pipeline of more than 300MW. In July, the IPP completed the construction of five solar projects located in the province of Castille and Leon with a combined capacity of 77MW.

Earlier this year, Sonnedix secured a 10-year power purchase agreement with US data company Equinix for 150MW of solar PV in Spain.

Moreover, the company has a development pipeline of over 6.3GW across Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Portugal, Spain, the US, and the UK, while continuing its global expansion through acquisitions and development of renewable energy projects.