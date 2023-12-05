Sonnedix inks 10-year PPA for 149MW solar PV plant in Portugal

Located in the northern part of the country in the Viseu district, it is also the IPP’s largest project in Europe and started construction last October with an estimated completion set by the end of 2024.

This is the second 10-year PPA that both companies have signed this year, with the first one located in Spain and Sonnedix’s largest PPA in Europe at the time. Comprising of three PV plants in the northern region of Castille-La-Mancha, the PPA will comprise 150MW worth of solar PV signed between the two companies.

Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix, said: “We are very pleased to be extending our relationship with Equinix across Iberia. This agreement, our first PPA in Portugal, establishes our commercial presence in an important growth market as we continue to expand and convert our pipeline of projects.”

Sonnedix currently has a total controlled capacity of over 10GW, including a development pipeline of more than 6GW across Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Portugal, Spain, the US, and the UK.

Recently the company increased its portfolio in Chile with the acquisition of 416MW of solar PV projects in the northern regions of Antofagasta and Atacama, bringing the Chilean capacity to 2.5GW of renewables either operational or in different stages of development. The IPP’s approach in the Chilean market has been through investing in different technologies and hybridising its portfolio, as Daniel Garrido, Sonnedix’s head of growth Americas and Chile general manager recently said to PV Tech Premium.