Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Sonnen to offer German PV customers chance to dip into wholesale power markets

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

India solar module prices up 38% since mid-2020 as demand outstrips supply

News

Maxeon, Canadian Solar settle patent infringement suit in Japan

News

PV manufacturers can secure quality, optimise processes and save costs using FabEagle MES solution by Kontron AIS

Features, Product Reviews

Tesla’s solar deployment falls 48% due to ‘import delays’ on components

News

Michigan utility Consumers Energy to add 8GW solar, 550MW BESS by 2040 in coal retirement plan

News

Sonnen to offer German PV customers chance to dip into wholesale power markets

News

Nextracker opens manufacturing line in Texas to counter supply chain disruptions

News

Puerto Rico issues RFP for 500MW of renewables, 250MW of storage

News

Cypress Creek closes US$450m debt facility to fund growth of solar, storage pipeline

News

Maxwell, Cybrid use light conversion film to boost HJT module power output

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Sonnen’s payment rate for 2022 will be 10 cents/kWh, higher than the current 6.5 cents/kWh for feed-in-tarrifs. Image: sonnen.

German battery storage manufacturer sonnen will offer German households the possibility to switch between feed-in-tariffs from the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) remuneration and wholesale market prices.

The “sonnenFlat direct” power supply plan is expected to be introduced in the third quarter of this year and will first be offered to households with newly added rooftop PV and sonnen’s battery storage, while existing customers with solar PV commissioned from 2020 will have to wait until 2023.

The company said it will be offering a competitive payment rate, annually determined by the company. This year’s rate will be set at €0.10c/kWh for 2022 which is above the current €0.0693c/kWh to be paid under the country’s EEG tariff as per the “Easter package” amendment.

In the event that EEG remuneration outcompetes sonnen’s offer, customers will be able to switch back to the EEG remuneration.

The Shell-owned company said excess power will either be fed to the sonnenComunity, the company’s own aggregated network of solar and energy storage customers, or sold on the electricity exchange. Households will in return receive free electricity when they do not generate enough of their own.

Oliver Koch, CEO of sonnen, said: “Today we are opening a new chapter in the energy transition for households. The fact that the market price for solar power is higher than the EEG remuneration shows that renewable energies can survive independently on the market today.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin for the ideal forum to fully understand what new cell architectures are set to dominate mass production during 2023 and beyond. This will include enhancements to p-type PERC, TOPCon on both n-type and p-type and heterojunction variants. For the first time also at PV CellTech, a special session will review the potential timelines for the industry to start its transition beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.
battery storage, eeg, feed-in tariffs, germany, residential rooftop, self-consumption, sonnen, wholesale markets

Read Next

Michigan utility Consumers Energy to add 8GW solar, 550MW BESS by 2040 in coal retirement plan

April 21, 2022
Michigan utility Consumers Energy and a coalition of customer groups have agreed on a plan that will see the company exit from coal by 2025 through deploying nearly 8GW of solar PV and 550MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS) by 2040.

NexWafe working on technology development after closing Series C funding round

April 19, 2022
Solar wafer producer NexWafe has completed its Series C investment round, with proceeds earmarked for product and technology development on prototype lines in Germany.

US ROUND-UP: Bridgelink receives US$200m funding for utility PV, Vistra 50MW Texas plant online

April 14, 2022
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including Bridgelink Power receiving a US$200 million loan to finance its utility-scale solar projects, Vistra’s 50MW Texas plant is online and Castillo Engineering to develop 38.25MW community solar projects in New York.

Virginia bill opens tax exemption for residential and mixed-use PV systems

April 14, 2022
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill into law that will create a tax exemption for residential and mixed-use solar energy systems of up to 25kW.

Latest German solar auction awards 1.1GW of PV projects as average price edges upwards

April 13, 2022
The latest solar tender in Germany has awarded contracts for just over 1GW of PV projects, but witnessed a slight uptick in prices compared to the previous round.
PV Tech Premium

‘We see big potential in agriPV’: Belectric eyes solar project construction on agricultural land

April 8, 2022
German developer Belectric sees potential in constructing PV plants on agricultural land as a means of helping European countries meet their renewables deployment targets while increasing community acceptance of solar.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Nextracker opens manufacturing line in Texas to counter supply chain disruptions

News

Understanding the impact of Europe’s energy crisis on PPAs and merchant trading

News

New York launches new framework for distributed solar

News

NexWafe working on technology development after closing Series C funding round

News

Puerto Rico issues RFP for 500MW of renewables, 250MW of storage

News

Amazon bolsters solar tally in new 3.5GW renewables investment

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021