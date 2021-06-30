Solar Media
News

South Carolina commission rejects Duke Energy's resource plan over "bad assumptions"

By Sean Rai-Roche
Americas

South Carolina commission rejects Duke Energy’s resource plan over “bad assumptions”

Kearsarge brings online US$130m worth of solar and storage projects in New England

VDE acquires majority stake in RETC

LS Power snaps us 25 new solar assets to bolster portfolio

Existing SEEM proposal insufficient for Southeast US region, say ACORE and SEIA chiefs

US ROUND-UP: Invenergy completes 100MW Las Vegas project, SEIA bolsters advocacy efforts

SWEPCO welcomes proposals for solar power provision up to 300MW

Extreme weather protection: How to ‘weatherise’ a solar installation

Soltec lands bifacial tracker deal with Statkraft for 234MW of solar projects in Spain

JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar IPO plans accelerate with STAR Market applications

A solar farm in South Carolina. Image: Nextera

South Carolina’s Public Service Commission (PSC) rejected Duke Energy’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for the Carolinas because of poorly made assumptions and told the utility company to change its IRP in response from the solar industry.

The IRP included measures that would have impacted electricity retail rates, availability of solar-plus-storage power purchase agreements (PPAs), coal plant retirement, and other energy events in the state.

Kevin Lucas of Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) was an expert witness for the Carolinas Clean Energy Business Alliance (CCEBA). “The Duke Energy IRP contained a number of bad assumptions and methodologies that would have supported too much Duke-owned natural gas generation instead of developing more competitive solar, storage, and demand-side resources,” said the senior director of utility regulation and policy.

The PSC ordered Duke Energy to reconsider large parts of the IRP, such as updating its cost assumptions for solar PPAs and other projects, updating its natural gas price forecasts, and increasing the amount of solar energy that can be added to the grid each year.

“Now that Duke is going back to the drawing board, it’s important that its modified IRPs take a more realistic approach and consider the true cost-competitiveness, economic benefits, and reduced risk of solar and storage,” said Lucas.

Duke Energy is required to file modified IRPs within 60 days of the order.

