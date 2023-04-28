US electric business CenterPoint Energy to add 200MW of solar by 2030

A total of 200MW of solar capacity will be added by 2030. Image: Unsplash

Indiana-based electric company CenterPoint Energy will switch to solar and wind to generate 80% of electricity by 2030.

In its Integrated Resource Plan, the company said it is planning to add 200MW of solar and wind capacities respectively by 2030, with the potential need for an additional 400MW of wind resources by 2032. In August 2022, CenterPoint Energy sought approval from the Indiana Utility Regulation Commission (IURC) to acquire a 130MW solar PV project in Pike County, Indiana.

Part of the plan is about converting the last coal unit operated by CenterPoint Energy to natural gas by 2027, maintaining its 270 MW capacity and supplying its remaining portion of electricity generation. Currently, 85% of electricity generated for southwest Indiana customers comes from coal. The company is planning to end its use of Indiana coal by 2027.

“Our recommended mix of renewable and natural gas resources is expected to maintain the ability to turn on generating resources during times of greatest demand supporting reliability and continuing our strategy of providing cleaner electricity that meets customers’ future energy needs,” said Richard Leger, senior vice president of Indiana Electric.

CenterPoint Energy’s Integrated Resource Plan is conducted every three years, mapping out a balanced plan that seeks to supply reliable and reasonably priced electricity to its customers in southwestern Indiana.