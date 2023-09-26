Southern Power acquires 150MW solar PV plant in Wyoming

Once operational the electricity generated by the project will be sold through a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA), however the energy company has not disclosed which company or companies it signed the PPA with.

The plant was developed by Qcells USA, which will also provide engineering, procurement and construction services at the project, and the supply of the modules.

This is the 30th solar acquisition for the company and its first one in Wyoming as it continues to actively increase its portfolio with most recently the acquisition of a 200MW solar PV project in Texas that has the potential to be upgraded to 500MW of capacity.

“This project enhances our solar portfolio and exemplifies our commitment to the continued growth of Southern Power as we build the future of energy,” said Southern Power president Robin Boren.

With the acquisition of this project, Southern Power has brought the capacity of its solar portfolio to over 2.7GW.