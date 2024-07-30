Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Spain authorises construction of 25GW of solar PV capacity

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Glass, steel and backsheets: the supporting artists in the IRA’s manufacturing expansion

Features, Guest Blog

Spain authorises construction of 25GW of solar PV capacity

News

US Bureau of Land Management advances 6.2GW of solar projects

News

Mirova invests US$20 million in West African C&I solar developer

News

Solar and wind generation exceeds fossil fuels in the first half of 2024

News

EDP Renewables, SRP and Meta commission 200MW Brittlebush solar project in Arizona

News

Spain publishes guidance on €750 million renewables and storage manufacturing scheme

News

IRA transferability market reaches US$11 billion in H1 2024

News

Australia: NEM connection applications rise by 43% YoY, solar ranks second

News

Ark Energy lodges development application for 500MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Projects will have three years to be commissioned in order to not lose their authorisations. Image: Wikicommons, Kallerna.

The Spanish Ministry of Ecological Transition (MITECO) has authorised the construction of nearly 25GW of solar PV capacity to be built in Spain.

The combined capacity for solar PV totals 24,870MW and is split across 239 projects. MITECO provided Administrative Construction Authorisations (AAC in Spanish) to a total of 283 renewable power projects, of which solar accounted for 90% of the contracted capacity. The ministry overviews projects with a capacity higher than 50MW or are located in several autonomous regions.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

A total of 428 renewable energy projects initiated the AAC process, meaning 66% were awarded authorisation by MITECO.

All the projects that received a favourable AAC had already received grid access between 31 December 2017 and 25 June 2020, with the deadline for approval due on 25 July 2024, according to the royal law-decree (Real Decreto-ley) 23/2020.

All projects, which received AAC approval, now have three years to be commissioned and will contribute to accelerating Spain’s target to reach 76GW of installed solar PV capacity by 2030. Even though not all projects will come to fruition, it will help boost Spain’s utility-scale capacity additions, which last year totalled 5.6GW of new ground-mount solar. By the end of 2023, the country had installed over 25.5GW of solar PV, and thus will require to add 50GW in the coming years if it aims to reach the targets set in its National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP).

MITECO estimates that all the renewables projects approved this month will require an investment of over €17 billion (US$18.4 billion) and create more than 260,000 jobs for solar PV alone.

Earlier this week, MITECO also published guidance for its renewables and energy storage manufacturing scheme. The ministry will provide €750 million) in funding through Spain’s recovery and resilience plan (PRTR) and aims to incentivise the production of equipment and components for solar panels, batteries and electrolysers, among other technologies.

EPC bottleneck

This is not the first time MITECO has approved solar PV projects in bulk. Last year, 132 projects with a combined capacity of nearly 25GW received favourable environmental decisions. These were projects that had already received grid access between 31 December 2017 and 25 June 2020, with the deadline for environmental approval due on 25 January 2023.

However, shortly after this announcement in January 2023, several players in the industry showed concern about the lack of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) workers to complete these projects.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info
construction, miteco, necp, solar permitting, spain, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Sungrow inverters in Germany.

Solar and wind generation exceeds fossil fuels in the first half of 2024

July 30, 2024
Solar and wind power accounted for 30% of the EU’s electricity generation in H1 2024, exceeding the contribution of fossil fuels.
Exiom expects to have its 500MW TOPCon module assembly plant, located in Spain, operational in Spring 2024.

Spain publishes guidance on €750 million renewables and storage manufacturing scheme

July 30, 2024
The Spanish Ministry of Ecological Transition (MITECO) has published the regulatory basis for the €750 million (US$812 million) incentive scheme for renewables and storage manufacturing.
Fortis Energy solar project.

Fortis Energy acquires 180MW solar-plus-storage project in Serbia

July 29, 2024
Fortis Energy has acquired a 180MWac solar project in Serbia, with plans to add a battery energy storage system (BESS) to the facility.
Solar panels in a field somewhere in Europe
Premium

Is Europe no longer stepping on the gas?

July 29, 2024
PV Tech Premium reports on the barriers now facing European solar, from changing political winds to lagging grid modernisation efforts.
Nextracker trackers.

WoodMac: Solar PV trackers hit 92GW of shipments in 2023

July 26, 2024
Wood Mackenzie’s ‘Global solar PV tracker market share’ report highlights that the top ten vendors accounted for 90% of the global market share in 2023.
Image: Masdar.

Endesa sells 49.99% stake in Spanish solar PV assets to Masdar

July 26, 2024
Masdar would acquire a minority stake in Enel Green Power Spain Solar which owns an operational solar PV portfolio of 2GW in Spain.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Fortescue begins operation of 100MW Western Australia solar plant, remains ‘steadfast’ in commitment to green hydrogen

News

Nala Renewables acquires 34MW Lithuanian PV portfolio from Green Genius

News

Q-Sun to build 10GW n-type module/cell facility in Oman

News

ReNew commissions 400MW solar project in Rajasthan

News

Australia: NEM connection applications rise by 43% YoY, solar ranks second

News

Is Europe no longer stepping on the gas?

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024