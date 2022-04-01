Solar Media
News

Spain issues new regulations for floating solar PV plants on public reservoirs

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Policy, Projects
Europe

Latest

NexWafe targeting technology licensing model following Reliance investment

News

SunPower, First Solar in late-stage discussions to develop ‘world changing’ residential solar module

News

Spain issues new regulations for floating solar PV plants on public reservoirs

News

SMA Solar’s 2021 inverter sales fall due to chip shortage

News

Spain to fast-track solar PV permits in bid to tackle energy crisis

News

Swedish PV cell technology firm raises US$19m for product development and roll-out

News

First Solar locks in local steel supply for Ohio module facility

News

Floating solar on the rise globally, significant synergies with pumped hydro storage set to emerge

News

PVEL adds drone EL inspection services to offering with exclusive QE Labs agreement

News

‘Fit for 55 can be thrown in the bin’: PV players discuss Europe’s push to scale up deployment

News
Spain’s decree on floating solar PV will help the country increase the installation of renewables rollout. Image: Sungrow Floating.

Spain has sought to regulate the installation of floating solar PV on reservoirs in the country, issuing a list of requirements based largely on water quality.

Following Tuesday’s council of ministers, the Spanish Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) published a royal decree, relating to the installation of floating solar PV projects on publicly or state-owned reservoirs which are connected with existing grid connections in place.

Awarded licenses are to be temporary, lasting no more than 25 years.

The decree dictates the amount of the water’s surface PV projects can occupy, depending on the quality of the water below the installation. Mesotrophic waters, those considered ‘clear water’, will have a maximum capacity of 5% of the reservoir’s surface, however this increases to 15% for eutrophic waters, those with a high biological presence. Hypertrophic waters, those which have a high presence of algae, will be able to be covered by up to 20%.

In any situation, a maximum of three individual projects will be allowed at the same location and these could be asked to be installed progressively in order to ensure environmental impacts are respected and to avoid damage to the reservoirs.

MITECO will also establish tracking policies to study the possible environmental impacts and to better understand how the technology works, however the ministry did stress it sees it as “beneficial not only for energy production but also for the environment”.

PV Tech has collated the list of public reservoirs available for floating PV installations and their indicative surface availability below.

The Spanish government has this week also approved a series of other measures impacting the energy industry, among others is the fast-tracking approval of solar PV projects of up to 150MW.

The last edition of PV Tech Power featured an article by floating solar company Sunseap that explored the rise of floating solar and some of the advantages the technology can bring. It can be accessed here.

