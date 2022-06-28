Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Spain’s profit clawback plan ‘would harm renewables investment incentive’

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Spain’s profit clawback plan ‘would harm renewables investment incentive’

News

Statkraft accelerates onshore renewables annual target to 4GW by 2030

News

EnBW buys up to 800MW of German PV projects from Procon Solar

News

Nextracker opens third US factory this year as part of PV reshoring commitment

News

Philippines awards 1.5GW of solar PV in maiden renewables auction

News

PV Price Watch: China PV module prices exceeding US$0.30c/W as wafer prices rise

News

R.Power targeting 1GW of solar PV in Italy over the next year

News

LONGi claims new HJT solar cell efficiency record

News

UAE aluminium producer takes aim at silicon metal market

News

Xinyi Solar issues profit warning amidst falling price of solar glass

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The proposed law would apply to some solar projects built before 2003. Image: Iberdrola.

A proposed law in Spain aimed at clawing back revenues from emissions-free power plants would create risks for renewables investors and favour fossil fuel-fired generation, according to trade groups that have urged the European Union (EU) to intervene.

The draft law “seriously undermines investment incentives” for decarbonised electricity generation and “reduces the commercial revenues of certain non-emitting companies”, AELĒC, Eurelectric, the European Federation of Energy Traders, the Global Infrastructure Investor Association and WindEurope wrote in a letter sent to the EU last week.

Spain’s government has relaunched the legislative procedure on the draft law for a new regulation on the electricity market that will reduce the revenues of non-CO2 emitting generation facilities installed before 2003.

According to the letter, the aim of the mechanism is to contain, on a permanent basis, the impact of higher CO2 emission allowance prices on Spanish consumers by clawing back “excessive revenues” that have allegedly been earned by certain non-CO2-emitting facilities.

Signatories to the letter said the European Commission should enter talks with Spain’s government and express its concerns over a draft law “that is contrary to the EU framework, including the various Commission Communications, that are aimed at incentivising… decarbonisation, by guaranteeing legal certainty and stability for investors”.

The letter noted that investments in solar, wind and storage happen because companies believe that they can make a fair return on them. Spain’s proposed measure “fundamentally harms that investment incentive and creates additional risk for investors”, the trade bodies said.

They added that the proposed law goes against the REPowerEU plan, which says that windfall profit measures should not affect the carbon price signal from the EU Emissions Trading System.

The news comes after Spain’s government introduced a mechanism last year to limit windfall profits of some renewables plants.

According to the letter, the coexistence of the previous measures with the new proposed law “would structurally damage the badly needed non-emitting generation, whose costs are already raising”. The trade bodies said this “would have the effect of favouring fossil-based power generation”.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
AELEC, Eurelectric, european union, policy, policy and regulation, REPowerEU, spain, windeurope

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Australia’s solar sector set to scale up deployment following ‘game-changer’ election result

June 22, 2022
Australia’s solar sector is poised to accelerate deployment as the country’s new government vows to unlock renewables investment, upgrade the grid and bring federal policy more in line with states and territories.

Matrix Renewables secures financing for US projects, contracts GES to build plants in Spain

June 21, 2022
Spanish developer Matrix Renewables has signed its first US tax equity financing for two solar and energy storage projects in California.

Extreme weather in Spain ‘highlights need for interconnected European grid’, Solargis says

June 21, 2022
A steep decline in solar irradiance in Spain earlier this year highlights the need for an interconnected European grid and increased investments in forecasting, according to PV data firm Solargis.

Mexico agrees deals with US firms for more than 1.8GW of solar and wind

June 21, 2022
Mexico has secured commitments from 17 US companies that will result in the development of 1,854MW of solar and wind, according to the office of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Iberdrola ordered to return chunk of land under 500MWp solar project in Spain

June 20, 2022
A Spanish court has ruled that Iberdrola must return part of the land on which its 500MWp Núñez de Balboa solar project has been constructed.

EU Parliament passes resolution condemning China’s ‘crimes’ in Xinjiang, calls for import ban

June 17, 2022
The European Union (EU) Parliament has passed a new resolution condemning human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region and has called on its executive, the European Commission (EC), to enact tougher trade sanctions on the country.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: China PV module prices exceeding US$0.30c/W as wafer prices rise

News

Philippines awards 1.5GW of solar PV in maiden renewables auction

News

LONGi claims new HJT solar cell efficiency record

News

‘Ceaseless’ polysilicon price rises in China as production falls below forecasts

News

SK D&D, Glennmont sign US$160m MOU for solar PV in South Korea

News

R.Power targeting 1GW of solar PV in Italy over the next year

News

Upcoming Events

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022