Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Spanish water company Miya buys stake in floating PV tech developer Xfloat

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, New Technology, Power Plants
Europe, Africa & Middle East

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Xfloat’s floating solar PV array. Image: Xfloat

Spanish water company Miya has acquired a minority stake in Xfloat, the Israeli floating PV tech developer.

Miya focuses on water system efficiency and delivering value for public and private water utilities. It said floating PV presents an opportunity to utilise water assets to their full potential, as well as continue its expansion into the renewable energy sector.

Xfloat floating arrays use a tracking system without any motors or gears, which the company says reduces costs and maximises returns. It employs a hydrostatic positioning system of buoyancy tanks to move the panels.

The company also provides software and optimisation tools to monitor operations and maintenance algorithms.

Xfloat is currently developing a 10.6MW floating solar PV plant in Maayan Zvi, Israel, which it said will be the largest floating array in the world fitted with trackers.

Floating solar is set to grow significantly in the coming years, with Miya expecting a 25% compound annual growth rate for the sector until 2030. PV Tech Premium looked into the commercialisation of offshore floating solar last month, speaking to Oceans of Energy about their project developments, and an earlier feature explored sustainable solutions for floating solar.

ACWA Power’s recent announcement of a 110MW floating solar portfolio development in Indonesia builds on the trend for a lot of floating solar to be located in southeast Asia.

This month saw Spanish utility Iberdrola awarded a tender for a 25MW floating solar plant in France, and in November SolarDuck announced plans for an offshore floating installation in the Netherlands.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

UK Solar Summit

27 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
europe, floating pv, floating solar, israel, pv modules, solar pv, spain, xfloat

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023