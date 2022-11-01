Subscribe
Group Licence
News

ACWA Power to build 110MWac of floating PV projects in Indonesia

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

Latest

ACWA Power to build 110MWac of floating PV projects in Indonesia

News

Longer solar module lifetimes could cut raw material demand – NREL

News

Construction work begins on 24.5MWp floating solar project in Austria

News

AMPYR Solar Europe acquires SolarEnergyWorks, expanding European development pipeline to 6GW

News

ACEN Australia receives AU$75 million investment from CEFC for 8GW renewables portfolio

News

JinkoSolar doubles shipments, aims to reach 70GW of module manufacturing capacity by year-end

News

NextEra Energy reports US$1.7 billion in Q3 revenue, signs 2.4GW of renewable assets as it targets IRA incentives

News

First Solar records US$68 million loss in Q3 as it calls 2022 ‘foundational’ year

News

87MW solar-powered bitcoin mining centre becomes operational in Texas

News

China’s PV industry takes action on price controls and monopolies as country deploys 50GW+ of solar in 2022

Long Reads, News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The plants mark both ACWA Power’s first floating PV project and its first installation in Indonesia. image: ACWA Power

Saudi Arabian renewables developer ACWA Power will enter the Indonesian market with two floating solar PV projects after being chosen by PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), Indonesia’s only state-owned electricity utility.

The plants – Saguling Floating Solar PV project and Singkarak Floating Solar PV Project – will constitute 60MWac and 50MWac of capacity respectively, and mark both ACWA Power’s first floating PV project and its first installation in Indonesia.

The installations represent an investment of US$105 million combined.

ACWA holds a 49% stake in the projects, whilst the rest is owned by Indonesia power, a subsidiary of PLN.

The offtake partner in this deal and the sole state-owned electricity utility in the country, PLN controls and operates approximately 69% of generation capacity in Indonesia. As of the end of 2021, it controls over 64.5GW of generation capacity.

ACWA Power has said that the projects will help Indonesia reach its renewable energy target of 23% by 2025 as part of the country’s National General Energy Plan.

“[Indonesia] is an exciting market as there is government support, an understanding of global challenges, considerable demand and an urgent need to supply the country’s numerous residents,” said Clive Turton chief investment officer of ACWA Power. “As we mark our market entry into Indonesia, we are committed to making a positive impact with our partners, offtaker and consumers.”

The Saudi company posted strong H1 results this year, reporting an operating income of US$307.46 million during the first half of 2022. It also operates another Southeast Asia facility, the 50MW Vin Hao 6 solar power plant in Vietnam. 

The announcement comes as the largest Asian economies can expect exponential growth in their solar capacities through 2030, with the continent set to lead the global growth in floating PV installations over the next decade.

PLN and ACWA Power are yet to finalise the power purchase agreement for these projects.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acwa power, floating solar, indonesia, pv power plants, pv projects, southeast asia

Read Next

Construction work begins on 24.5MWp floating solar project in Austria

November 1, 2022
Austrian utility EVN and renewables developer ECOwind are building what they said will be Central Europe’s largest floating PV system in Grafenwörth, Austria.

NextEra Energy reports US$1.7 billion in Q3 revenue, signs 2.4GW of renewable assets as it targets IRA incentives

October 31, 2022
NextEra Energy has reported better-than-expected financial results for Q3 2022 despite the damage wrought by hurricane Ian as it continued to buildout its renewable energy pipeline and seeks to take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

87MW solar-powered bitcoin mining centre becomes operational in Texas

October 31, 2022
Renewable bitcoin mining operator Aspen Creek Digital Corporation (ACDC) has commenced operations at a Texas data centre co-located with a behind-the-meter solar project.
PV Tech Premium

China’s PV industry takes action on price controls and monopolies as country deploys 50GW+ of solar in 2022

October 31, 2022
PV Tech Premium provides a round-up of several key policy measures and company announcements China last week, all with big implications for the global solar PV industry.

Gas plants to become 10x more expensive than solar PV in Europe – Rystad

October 28, 2022
It will be 10 times more expensive to operate gas-fired power plants in Europe than to build new Solar PV capacity in the coming years, according to research by Rystad Energy.

First Solar, Swift Current Energy announce 2GW PV module deal in the US 

October 28, 2022
US thin film module manufacturer First Solar has secured a 2GW deal with developer Swift Current Energy for its thin film solar modules, which will be supplied in 2025-26.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

China’s PV industry takes action on price controls and monopolies as country deploys 50GW+ of solar in 2022

Long Reads, News

AMPYR Solar Europe acquires SolarEnergyWorks, expanding European development pipeline to 6GW

News

First Solar records US$68 million loss in Q3 as it calls 2022 ‘foundational’ year

News

The world installed 174GW of solar in 2021 and is on track to deploy 260GW by end of 2022 – IEA

News

JinkoSolar doubles shipments, aims to reach 70GW of module manufacturing capacity by year-end

News

First Solar to invest US$270 million in Ohio R&D centre

News

Upcoming Events

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

Upcoming Webinars
November 2, 2022
4:00 PM (CET) - About 30 minutes

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

Upcoming Webinars
November 9, 2022
Free Webinar

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal
© Solar Media Limited 2022