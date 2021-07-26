Solar Media
Speed of US climate solutions must increase five-fold, says DOE director

By Sean Rai-Roche
Speed of US climate solutions must increase five-fold, says DOE director

Californian ratepayers could save US$120 billion by 2051 through growing DERs

Eni acquires 1GW of Spanish solar from Azora

The impact of quality assurance measures in the early stage of a solar project

NextEra Energy adds 1.84GW to renewables, energy storage backlog as profit slides

Meyer Burger mulls legal action after Oxford PV ends heterojunction solar cell partnership

Q&A: QEERI talks to PV Tech about desert soiling, abrasion and surprising temperature coefficient findings

China to install up to 65GW of PV this year, average installs could reach 90GW by 2025

EDF to develop 240MWp floating solar project paired with hydro plant in Laos

Daqo New Energy completes Xinjiang Daqo’s STAR Market IPO

The DOE’s Loan Programme Office has more than US$40 billion in loans and loan guarantees available to help deploy utility-scale energy projects in the US. Image: Total Eren.

The pace of climate action in the US is “wholly unacceptable”, according to the director of the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programme Office, Jigar Shah.

Shah said the US was investing around US$200 billion a year in climate change solutions, but this needed to be closer to US$1 trillion a year to be able to reach climate targets and achieve “the goals that the president will be announcing [at the United Nations Climate Change Conference] in Glasgow”.

The comments were made during a conversation with Atul Arya, IHS Markit senior vice president and chief energy strategist, in which Shah also discussed acting as a catalyst for Wall Street investment, stating this to be needed for the scale of the funds required.

The US has “too much money and not enough projects”, said Shah. “The reason we don’t have enough projects is because the only people who really know how to develop projects are people who develop solar and wind.”

He said the “vast majority” of people were waiting on the government to “tell them what a risk-free approach looks like”.

“I have US$46 billion of authority here at the DOE Loan Programs Office. We can do whatever portion of that that we can do. But at some point, we’ve done our job. We’re a catalyst and we can hand it off to Wall Street to do the next hundred billion,” he said.

The DOE’s Loan Programme Office has more than US$40 billion in loans and loan guarantees available to help deploy utility-scale energy projects in the US.

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
Meyer Burger mulls legal action after Oxford PV ends heterojunction solar cell partnership

July 26, 2021
Meyer Burger is considering its legal options after long-time heterojunction tandem solar cell manufacturing partner Oxford PV ended its collaboration agreement unexpectedly.
PV Tech Premium

ANALYSIS: As G20 countries pour money into fossil fuels, COVID recovery plans threaten climate goals

July 21, 2021
PV Tech Premium breaks down two new reports into the state of countries' climate commitments, exploring what it means for policy and the clean energy industry

Solar’s ‘unstoppable growth’ puts sector on track for terawatt scale in 2022 – SPE

July 21, 2021
Higher-than-expected deployment figures last year have put the global solar sector comfortably within reach of the terawatt scale in 2022, SolarPower Europe (SPE) has said in its Global Market Outlook report.

Investors pivoting to renewables as cost of energy drops and climate targets loom

July 19, 2021
Investors are turning away from fossil fuels and shifting into renewables because of falling costs and climate targets, with US banks lagging behind their European and Asian counterparts

Court case surrounding Tesla’s US$2.6bn SolarCity takeover begins

July 12, 2021
Elon Musk and Tesla’s court case regarding its acquisition of solar installer SolarCity has got underway in the US this week, with shareholders of the energy and automotive company alleging that fiduciary duties were breached when the deal was agreed.

BlackRock to support renewables in emerging markets with US$250m capital raise

July 8, 2021
BlackRock has secured more than US$250 million for a finance vehicle that will invest in renewables and energy storage projects in countries across Asia, Latin America and Africa.

China to install up to 65GW of PV this year, average installs could reach 90GW by 2025

News

Q&A: QEERI talks to PV Tech about desert soiling, abrasion and surprising temperature coefficient findings

Features, Interviews

BayWa r.e. rebrands Enable Energy as BayWa r.e Power Solutions

News

Meyer Burger mulls legal action after Oxford PV ends heterojunction solar cell partnership

News

REC Silicon progressing towards 2023 Moses Lake restart as Biden policy agenda adds weight to business case

News

Solar’s growing role in decarbonising off-grid mines

Editors' Blog, Features

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV module technology for UK solar farms

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
July 29, 2021
Webinar

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
