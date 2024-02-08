Subscribe To Premium
Statkraft inks PPAs with Better Energy for 212MW Polish solar power plants

By Simon Yuen
REC Silicon to shut down polysilicon plant in Montana, US

CubicPV scraps 10GW US wafer factory due to “dramatic collapse in prices”

European Commission acknowledges solar manufacturing crisis, delays implementing measures

Ingeteam to supply inverters to Grenergy’s 1GW solar-plus-storage project in Chile

Solar-storage hybrid project to power Sierra Leone gold mine

Kosovo announces six finalists for 100MW solar project contract

Statkraft inks PPAs with Better Energy for 212MW Polish solar power plants

EBRD guarantees €25 million loan for 112MW Bulgarian PV project

Larsen & Toubro to build 75MW floating solar plant in India

Summit Ridge Energy, Castillo Engineering partner in 82MW US community solar portfolio

Grid-connected 74MW Nidzica solar PV plant in Poland.
With the new PPAs, Statkraft will offtake 150GWh of power from Better Energy solar parks in Poland. Image: Better Energy

Norwegian energy company Statkraft has signed new power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Danish solar developer Better Energy to purchase energy from four solar power plants in Poland with a total capacity of 212MW.

Under a new set of PPAs, Statkraft will purchase power from Better Energy’s Krapkowice solar power plant for ten years. This solar power plant is connected to the grid and has the capacity to generate 30GWh of power annually.

In addition, Statkraft has a market access agreement for two other grid-connected Better Energy solar power plants, including Helenowo and Nidzica with both of them boasting 74MW of capacity respectively.

Both companies began their partnership in 2021 with a PPA on the Resko solar power plant, which has an expected annual production capacity of 40GWh. With the new PPAs, Statkraft will offtake 150GWh of power from Better Energy solar parks in Poland.

“PPAs are seen as an important tool for increasing renewable energy production in Poland, reducing the country’s dependence on fossil fuels, while providing companies with the opportunity to purchase affordable green energy,” said Mikkel Thorup, director of PPAs at Better Energy.

Currently, Better Energy owns and operates five solar parks across Poland with a total capacity of 236MW and a development portfolio that currently stands at over 2.5GW.

Last year, PV Tech Premium reported Poland’s rise to become one of the largest solar PV markets in Europe in terms of installations. Poland updated its National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs) in 2023 although the plan has yet to be published. Meanwhile in the NECP submitted in 2019, Poland aimed to achieve 23% of renewables in the final gross energy consumption by 2030.

better energy, National Energy and Climate Plan, necp, poland, solar PV project, statkraft

