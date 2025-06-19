Statkraft to focus on fewer markets, reduce expenses by US$290 million annually by 2027

Among the technologies that will not see any further new developments is hydrogen, which the company announced last month, along with offshore wind.

Statkraft has also decided to assess its solar PV, wind and energy storage investments in Poland, while it will close down development activities in Portugal.

By narrowing down to fewer markets and technologies, the company aims to decrease its operating expenses as well as jobs by reducing payrolls.

“At this time, Statkraft will prioritise our financial capacity on near term profitable technologies, such as solar, wind and batteries in fewer markets. We have been successful in developing an attractive portfolio in several European markets,” said Statkraft President and CEO Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, who was appointed to the role in March 2024.

Regarding the possible layoffs, Vartdal said: “Statkraft needs to adapt to the changing market and increased geopolitical uncertainty. Unfortunately, this also impacts our most important asset: Our people. We will do what we can to limit uncertainty and mitigate negative effects on employees.”

This is not the first time the company has scaled down its targets in the past 12 months. In June 2024 the company unveiled that it had reduced its development target for its portfolio of solar PV, BESS and wind capacity from 2026 onwards.

At the time, the portfolio was reduced from 2.5-3GW for 2025 and 4GW for 2030 to 2-2.5GW. Last year, Statkraft also highlighted that it would prioritise investments to grow solar PV, wind and batteries in Europe and selected international markets.