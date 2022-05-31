Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Statkraft opens largest Indian project to date, plots future growth in key market

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Operations & Maintenance, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

Latest

Statkraft opens largest Indian project to date, plots future growth in key market

News

Italy’s solar PV balancing act

Featured Articles, Features

Savannah Energy pens deal to develop up to 400MW of solar PV in Chad

News

G7 to stop funding overseas fossil fuel projects, doubles down on renewable push

News

Fraunhofer ISE claims 47.6% solar cell efficiency record

News

Israel renewables roadmap targets 17GW of installed solar by 2030

News

REC Silicon to restart production at Moses Lake in Q4 2023

News

REPowerEU could be thwarted by high material costs, inadequate European solar manufacturing

News

JinkoSolar signs 600MW n-type module supply deal

News

Indian solar sector facing multiple issues as tariffs edge upwards, greater bifacial adoption one solution

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Statkraft said it sees India as a key solar market moving forward and is also exploring opportunities for green hydrogen production. Image: Unsplash

Norwegian energy giant Statkraft has opened its first large-scale solar plant in India as it targets long-term growth in the South Asia country.

The 76MW/120GWh Nellai solar project is located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu and will generate enough electricity to power more than 500,000 Indian homes, Statkraft said in a media statement.

It has been developed under the ‘Indian Group Captive-model’ where Statkraft’s customers own a minimum share of 26% of the plant and buy the electricity produced via long-term power purchase agreements (PPA).  

Belectric’s Indian division was responsible for the construction of the site and will also deliver the operation & maintenance (O&M) services for the first three years.

Oslo-headquartered Statkraft said it had ambitions to ramp up its renewables operations in India through “focusing on the development of greenfield solar projects at utility scale”.

“Nellai is the first project in realising this business objective and supports our strategy to strengthen our industrial presence in the solar segment and grow our customer-oriented business,” said Statkraft executive vice president of international power, Jürgen Tzschoppe.

Statkraft’s portfolio in India currently stands at 215MW and it is actively pursuing green hydrogen opportunities in the country through a collaboration with Aker Horizons.

In October last year, Statkraft released a report that urged for greater action on decarbonisation to meet climate targets, put renewables at the centre of any strategy and placed huge importance on the role of green hydrogen in the energy transition.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
green hydrogen, india, pv power plants, solar pv, statkraft, utility-scale solar

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Italy’s solar PV balancing act

May 30, 2022
Italy’s solar sector is a market in flux, with moves by the government to ease development clashing with a clawback of solar profits hampering international investor confidence. Molly Lempriere takes a look at what the new market potential for Italy is and where does it go from here?
PV Tech Premium

Indian solar sector facing multiple issues as tariffs edge upwards, greater bifacial adoption one solution

May 30, 2022
India’s solar sector is in a tricky place at the moment, with module price inflation, manufacturing incentives and geopolitical events causing disruption to the industry, pushing up average tariffs and lowering returns on solar investments. PV Tech Premium picks apart what is going on behind the scenes.

Better Energy, Forus partner to develop 1GW of solar PV in Finland

May 26, 2022
Danish developer Better Energy has partnered with Finish solar company Forus to develop more than 1GW of solar PV in Finland.

India adds 3GW of solar capacity in Q1 as developers stockpile PV modules

May 26, 2022
India installed 3GW of solar capacity in the first quarter of the year, a 50% increase from Q1 2021, according to a new report from research firm Mercom India Research.

Iberdrola planning US$3.2bn green hydrogen investment

May 26, 2022
Spanish utility Iberdrola will invest €3 billion (US$3.2 billion) in green hydrogen, the company’s chairman, Ignacio Galán, has announced as he called for a stable European framework to boost investment in the technology.
PV Tech Premium

‘2023 belongs to EPCs’: How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

May 25, 2022
Solar EPC Sterling and Wilson believes an easing of PV module supply concerns, the rise of alternate supply chains and a gigawatt-scale green hydrogen market will drive both short- and medium-term growth for PV developers and EPCs.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Italy’s solar PV balancing act

Featured Articles, Features

Polysilicon sales loss dents Maxeon’s revenue forecast-beating opening quarter

News

Savannah Energy pens deal to develop up to 400MW of solar PV in Chad

News

REC Silicon to restart production at Moses Lake in Q4 2023

News

REPowerEU could be thwarted by high material costs, inadequate European solar manufacturing

News

Indian solar sector facing multiple issues as tariffs edge upwards, greater bifacial adoption one solution

News

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Trading Summit

Solar Media Events
June 7, 2022
Leonardo Royal London City, London, UK

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas
© Solar Media Limited 2021