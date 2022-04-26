Solar Media
Aker Horizons, Statkraft to explore green hydrogen production in India and Brazil

By Sean Rai-Roche
Americas, Southeast Asia

Aker Horizons, Statkraft to explore green hydrogen production in India and Brazil

First Solar to supply 1GW of modules to Leeward Renewable Energy

Solar buildout to increase five-fold by 2050 as renewables become the ‘new baseload’, says McKinsey

Quinbrook secures US$1.9bn financing deal for major US solar-plus-storage project

DOE study details how grid-enhancing technologies can prevent renewables curtailment

Inside the grid challenges that stand between the UK and 70GW of solar PV by 2035

Astronergy launches new TOPCon n-type modules

CPUC adopts action plan to facilitate ‘forward-thinking’ distributed energy resources policy

JA Solar announces exclusive supply deal for 3.1GW hybrid project in China

US DOC to integrate climate considerations into policies as PV sector tackles tariff probe fallout

Green hydrogen, made from renewable power, has the potential to help decarbonise hard-to-abate industrial sectors. Image: Statkraft

Aker Horizons and Statkraft have signed collaboration agreements to jointly explore opportunities for green hydrogen and ammonia production in India and Brazil

The collaboration, which Aker is conducting through its portfolio company Aker Clean Hydrogen, will target local steel and fertiliser industries, which are classified as “hard-to-abate” sectors.

Green hydrogen could provide a way of decarbonising these industrial sectors and an opportunity to increase security of supply of both steel and fertilisers, Aker said.

In India, the world’s second largest hydrogen consumer, Aker and Statkraft will explore joint development opportunities of fully-integrated renewable power generation and green hydrogen production, targeting the steel industry and ammonia for domestic use and export. India has seen significant investment in green hydrogen facilities recently.

In Brazil, the world’s fourth largest consumer of fertilisers, Aker, Statkraft and Sowitec, a company specialising in developing renewable wind and solar assets, aim to jointly develop ‘power-to-X’ projects in the state of Bahia. The first project being looked at is a large-scale hybrid project, which combines renewable power generation and hydrogen and ammonia production for the local fertiliser industry.

“Both India and Brazil are large consumers of hydrogen, have supportive governmental policies and benefit from world-class renewable energy resources, which offers significant opportunities for green hydrogen and ammonia production,” said Knut Nyborg, CEO of Aker Clean Hydrogen.

“With considerable renewable energy production and market activities in India and Brazil, Statkraft is well positioned to capture green hydrogen opportunities in these two huge and important energy markets,” said Statkraft’ executive vice president for international power Jürgen Tzschoppe.

At the start of last month, Aker Horizons announced plans to merge its offshore wind and hydrogen units into its parent company to “strengthen” its renewables development capabilities. Aker Clean Hydrogen is also expected to merge with parent company Aker Horizons in June.

Elsewhere, the war in Ukraine will “turbocharge” the global green hydrogen sector as the cost of alternatives soar by more than 70% and Europe seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian gas with a series a financial packages.

With the cost of green hydrogen production predicted by some to fall below US$1.5/kg by the mid-2020s, its potential in decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors is significant. PV Tech Premium has laid out everything you need to know about green hydrogen and its integration with solar PV.

aker clean hydrogen, aker horizons, brazil, fertilisers, green ammonia, green hydrogen, green hydrogen production, india, statkraft

