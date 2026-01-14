Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Stellar PV unveils concept for 2GW Australian ingot and wafer facility

By Ben Willis
January 14, 2026
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Stellar PV unveils concept for 2GW Australian ingot and wafer facility

News

Synergy awarded greenlight for 2GW wind, solar and battery storage site in Western Australia

News

New South Wales breaks 1TWh solar generation barrier as Australia’s renewables output surges in December 2025

News

UNSW: Solar module encapsulant materials and quality of construction affect damp heat performance

News

India solar PV additions up 54.7% in ‘record’ 2025

News

EDP commissions Portugal’s first hydropower-solar hybrid project

News

India’s solar manufacturing take-off: growth prospects at home and abroad

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Aspen Power raises US$200 million for US solar pipeline

News

Luma Energy connects 90MW solar PV plant in Puerto Rico

News

BII invests to ‘help attract capital into climate-responsible projects’ via Vietnam’s first green bond

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Stellar PV’s proposed ingot and wafer plant near Townsville, Queensland. Image: Stellar PV.

Australian start-up Stellar PV has released early details of the solar ingot and wafer production facility it plans to build in the state of Queensland.

The company has unveiled a rendering of the proposed 2GW plant, which it plans to construct near the town of Townsville.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Stellar PV is one of several recipients of the initial round of funding released under the Australian government’s Solar Sunshot programme, under which it is seeking to establish a domestic PV manufacturing supply chain. Last August, the company received AU$4.7 million to explore the feasibility of opening the plant, in which it plans to produce monocrystalline ingots and wafers using the Czochralski pulling method.

Unveiling the rendering of the plant, the first glimpse of the likely form the facility will take, Stellar PV said the plant represented a “high-impact opportunity to localise one of the most value-creating stages of the global solar supply chain”.

“As global markets increasingly prioritise secure, traceable and low-carbon supply chains, domestic silicon manufacturing will play an important role in Australia’s clean-energy and industrial future,” the company said in a statement accompanying the new image.

Although the wafers it produces would be used for domestically produced modules, Stellar PV is also eyeing opportunities to fill a global supply gap in wafer production, notably in the US, where burgeoning domestic module production is not matched by local wafer production.

In an interview with PV Tech Premium last November, Stellar PV’s CEO Louise Hurll said: “Our goal is to demonstrate that advanced solar manufacturing can thrive in Australia, combining technical excellence, low-carbon production and reliable delivery. This is about proving that Australia can compete in advanced low-emissions manufacturing on the world stage.”

Hurll said Stellar PV was aiming to capitalise on the low environmental impact of its facility, which she said would offer verified low-carbon and fully traceable manufacturing. “By combining transparency, certification and technical performance, we aim to position our wafers as a trusted, premium input for manufacturers seeking cleaner and more traceable supply chains,” Hurll said.

Initially, Hurll said Stellar would use polysilicon imported from trusted international suppliers, but the long-term plan would be to source locally produced materials. The Sunshot programme is also funding a feasibility study exploring a possible polysilicon plant in Townsville.

The company said it hopes to create over 300 jobs in the construction and ongoing operation of the plant.

No further details on the likely timeline for building and ramping up the facility have yet been released.

australia, c-si manufacturing, czochralski, ingot, queensland, Solar Sunshot programme, wafer, wafer manufacturing

Read Next

Image: Bright Energy Investments.

Synergy awarded greenlight for 2GW wind, solar and battery storage site in Western Australia

January 14, 2026
SynergyRED, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synergy, has secured environmental approval for a 2GW solar, wind and battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Western Australia.
Close view of Sun Energy's 132MW solar PV plant in Western Australia, Australia

New South Wales breaks 1TWh solar generation barrier as Australia’s renewables output surges in December 2025

January 14, 2026
Australia’s utility-scale solar PV and wind assets collectively generated 5,420GWh in December 2025, a 19% increase from the previous year’s 4,551GWh, according to Rystad Energy.
UNSW graph showing degradation.

UNSW: Solar module encapsulant materials and quality of construction affect damp heat performance

January 13, 2026
The use of POE as an encapsulant in TOPCon module construction could limit the effects of degradation on the module’s electricity generation.
Image Flow Power.
Premium

NEM Data Spotlight: December 2025 sets new benchmarks for solar generation and pricing

January 12, 2026
December 2025 saw record solar generation in Australia's NEM, with rooftop and utility-scale solar surging, but pricing volatility persisted.
Mortlake-ENergy-Hub-in-Victoria-Australia-Image-Gamuda-768x397

Gamuda Australia to lead ECI phase of Yanara’s 450MW solar-plus-storage project in Victoria

January 11, 2026
Yanara has selected Gamuda Australia as the project delivery partner for the early contractor involvement phase of the Mortlake Energy Hub in Victoria.
xinte_energy_polysilicon_plant

Chinese polysilicon leaders warned off coordination over monopoly concerns

January 9, 2026
China’s market supervision body has warned of monopoly risks in the plans to consolidate the country’s polysilicon sector.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

BII invests to ‘help attract capital into climate-responsible projects’ via Vietnam’s first green bond

News

UNSW: Solar module encapsulant materials and quality of construction affect damp heat performance

News

China’s Ministry of Finance to remove export tax rebates for solar PV products in April 2026

News

Synergy awarded greenlight for 2GW wind, solar and battery storage site in Western Australia

News

India’s solar manufacturing take-off: growth prospects at home and abroad

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

India solar PV additions up 54.7% in ‘record’ 2025

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain