Stem to unlock ‘significant value’ in renewables software solutions after closing AlsoEnergy deal

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Stem to unlock ‘significant value’ in renewables software solutions after closing AlsoEnergy deal

California’s energy transition to require 53GW of solar PV, US$30bn+ for grid upgrades by 2045, says CAISO

Heliene to supply up to 250MW of US-made modules to C&I solar developer Altus Power

Policy support could lead to ‘flurry of activity’ in Europe’s green hydrogen sector

Sunnova and Generac expand strategic partnership with energy storage included for the first time

State Bank of India, Tata Power Solar Systems partner to create small-scale solar PV financing agency

Maxeon takes aim at US C&I solar market with Omnidian deal

India unveils four-fold increase of solar PLI scheme funding to US$2.6 billion

Record 31.1GW of corporate clean energy PPAs signed in 2021 amid surge in activity from tech firms

Italy awards 975MW of solar, wind in latest renewables auction

Stem is to combine its Athena analytics software with AlsoEnergy’s PowerTrack PV asset monitoring service. Image: Stem, Inc.

Energy storage software and services firm Stem, Inc said its acquisition of PV asset management company AlsoEnergy will allow it to “unlock significant value” within renewable energy after the transaction completed.

Stem completed the acquisition of AlsoEnergy yesterday (1 February 2022) and, with it, acquired AlsoEnergy’s solar asset performance platform, PowerTrack.

Stem now intends to combine PowerTrack with its own artificial intelligence-driven analytics solution, dubbed Athena, to deliver what it previously labelled a “one-stop-shop solution” for front-of-meter and C&I solar and storage customers.

John Carrington, CEO at Stem, said the combination of the two solutions would “unlock significant value for our customers” seeking to optimise solar and energy storage assets.

“We expect the combination to be immediately accretive and will boost our growth, enhance our margins, and accelerate our expansion as a global provider of clean energy intelligent software solutions,” Carrington said.

“Our combined company’s market leading offerings in solar and energy storage management and optimization will create many opportunities for our customers to enhance their energy asset performance. We are excited to build the future of energy optimization software and services together,” Robert Schaefer, former CEO but now president of AlsoEnergy, said.

While Stem has stated AlsoEnergy will continue to operate under its own brand, this has only been committed to “in the immediate timeframe”.

Stem noted that AlsoEnergy generated around US$49 million in revenue in the 2020 financial year, and the company is to offer combined company guidance for the 2022 financial year when it presents its 2021 results.

