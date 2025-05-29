Subscribe To Premium
Study provides new insights into dust impacts on PV performance

By Ben Willis
SolarEdge opens Indian R&D hub, plans 200 hires by 2027

Arevon secures US$98 million in tax equity financing for 265MW Indiana portfolio

German state launches initiative to boost floating PV on artificial lakes

Solaria inks €94 million financing to build 175MW solar PV in Spain

ISC Konstanz, Suniva collaborate on US PERC cell production lines

GOGLA: Off-grid solar delivers energy access to 20 million people in 2024

The zero-busbar buzz

State-owned SEC to supply Victoria government with 100% renewables in Australia

QIC raises AU$2 billion to bolster Pacific Green’s renewables prospects

The performance losses from dust soiling on PV modules are complicated to model accurately. Credit: Kiwa PI Berlin

Researchers have developed a new methodology they hope will improve the modelling of the likely impact of different types of dust on PV system performance.

Soiling from the accumulation of dust on PV modules in arid and semi-arid areas can lead to significant performance losses, but its precise impact is difficult to predict in different locations due to the costs and complexities involved in collecting and evaluating local dust samples.

A study by scientists from Germany’s Fraunhofer Center for Silicon Photovoltaics (CSP) and King Mongkut’s University of Technology, Bangkok, has sought to close this gap by analysing the impact of dust from several different locations on PV module performance.

The research team said the project was aimed at gaining a better understanding of the impacts on soiling, with a particular focus on the uncertainties between transmission losses and the associated short-circuit current losses caused by different types of dust.

They collected dust samples from Morocco, Qatar and two sites in Thailand and conducted soiling tests in laboratory conditions.

Each dust sample was analysed for properties such as particle size distribution and chemical composition.

Laboratory tests exposed glass samples and single-cell PV mini-modules to define soiling conditions, correlating the transmittance loss, short-circuit current loss and the dust density with the surface coverage.

This enabled an accurate comparison of the relative impact of each sample on performance, based on the gradient of the correlation lines.

The researchers reported that the analysis revealed critical insights into the relationships between transmission loss, short-circuit current loss and dust density in relation to surface coverage.

In particular, they noted a consistent overestimation of soiling loss based on transmission measurements taken from glass samples compared to measurements conducted on PV mini-modules. The soiling-related transmission loss was 16.6% higher than the short-circuit current loss. The research also highlighted a 15.5% lower measured short-circuit current loss than the standard model predicted.

“These discrepancies can be attributed primarily to variations in light paths and the scattering effects of dust on the samples,” the researchers noted. “Despite these systematic differences, we identified specific characteristics of dust that influence soiling behaviour, underscoring the phenomenon’s complexity.”

The researchers said the findings offered valuable insights for refining measurement techniques and, ultimately, optimising the performance of solar energy systems in dust-prone regions.

“This research advances our understanding of how soiling affects PV modules and lays the groundwork for future studies aimed at enhancing the accuracy of existing models,” the researchers concluded. “Ultimately, our work represents a crucial step towards improving the efficiency and durability of PV modules under real-world conditions.”

The ‘Impact of different types of dust on solar glass transmittance and PV module performance’ was published in the journal Progress in Photovoltaics.

Astronergy N7 (1)
Sponsored

The zero-busbar buzz

May 28, 2025
Ben Willis speaks to Astronergy about its next-generation TOPCon offering and the advantages of its zero-busbar module design, both of which were on show at Intersolar 2025.
Image: Victoria Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.

State-owned SEC to supply Victoria government with 100% renewables in Australia

May 28, 2025
The SEC has signed a deal to supply the Victoria government with 100% renewable energy from its portfolio in Australia.
Diagram from Fraunhofer.
Premium

Inverters and power modules are key players in energy management – but testing methods need improvement

May 27, 2025
Inverters are critical to PV systems but are often over-specified due to inadequate data on which materials and designs optimise performance.
The project is part of Fortescue's ambition to achieve "real zero" by 2030. Image: Fortescue.

Fortescue seeks EPBC Act approval for 644MW solar PV plant in Western Australia

May 27, 2025
Fortescue Metals Group, an Australian mining giant, has submitted plans for its 644MW Turner River Solar Hub in Western Australia to the federal government’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
Image: Potentia Energy (via LinkedIn).

Potentia Energy completes 93MW solar PV plant in Victoria, Australia

May 26, 2025
Potentia Energy has completed the development of its 93MW Girgarre solar PV power plant in Victoria, Australia.
Image: Brighte.

Australia: EnergyCo proposes New South Wales’ first urban renewable energy zone

May 26, 2025
Australia's NSW government has proposed developing the state’s first urban REZ in Illawarra, which could be delivered as early as 2030.

