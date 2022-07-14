Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Community solar firm Summit Ridge bags investment to expand geographic footprint

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Community solar firm Summit Ridge bags investment to expand geographic footprint

News

‘Pronounced slowdown’ in corporate solar funding as inflation bites

News

Inside Maxeon’s diversified home energy strategy

Editors' Blog, Features

Spain slaps windfall tax on power companies

News

REC Solar wins EU grant to build 2GW HJT plant in France

News

Svea Solar, Wallbox partner to add EV charging solutions to home solar offering

News

Trina Solar claims record 24.5% efficiency for 210mm PERC cells

News

PepsiCo to procure power from 590MW Iberdrola solar plant in Spain

News

Tennessee Valley Authority seeks proposals for up to 5GW of carbon-free power

News

‘The time for rhetoric is over’: US solar companies demand movement on budget bill

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A rooftop community solar project from Summit Ridge in Maryland. Image: Summit Ridge Energy.

US community solar owner-operator Summit Ridge Energy has secured a US$175 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

With a portfolio of PV plants in operation or under construction of more than 300MW, Virginia-headquartered Summit Ridge plans to use the investment to expand its geographic footprint and scale its platform.

The company expects to have more than 500MW of solar and 100MWh of battery storage projects online by the end of 2023.

“Summit Ridge is an ideal partner for Apollo in the community solar segment as a first mover with a flexible, fully-integrated business model and a proven management team,” said Wilson Handler, a partner at Apollo, who will join Summit Ridge’s board of directors.

Summit Ridge’s CEO, Steve Raeder, will continue to serve as the board’s chairman.

US community solar deployment increased 7% last year to 957MW and additions are set to be boosted by support programmes and clean energy commitments from state governments, according to research firm Wood Mackenzie.

The country’s Department of Energy set a target last year of reaching 26GW of installed community solar by 2025.

Apollo earlier this year launched its sustainable investing platform, which aims to deploy US$50 billion in clean energy and climate capital over the next five years.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
Apollo Global Management, community solar, community storage, investment, summit ridge energy

Read Next

CleanCapital acquires developer BQ Energy

June 30, 2022
Investor CleanCapital has acquired renewable energy developer BQ Energy, adding 300MW of late-stage solar development to its pipeline.

DESRI secures US$400m capital finance to pursue US renewables pipeline

June 30, 2022
D.E. Shaw Renewables Investments (DESRI) has secured up to US$400 million in new capital finance to support its US renewables strategy.

US ROUND-UP: EDF sells 270MWdc of solar to Missouri utility, NextEnergy buys two 100MW PV plants in Florida

June 29, 2022
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including EDF Renewables selling its 270MWdc Huck Finn Solar Project to a local utility, CS Energy partnering to deliver New York community solar and NextEnergy Capital expanding its US presence.

Intersect Power lands US$750m funding to take renewables portfolio beyond 8GW

June 28, 2022
Utility-scale renewables developer Intersect Power has secured US$750 million in funding to take its portfolio of renewables, energy storage and green hydrogen projects beyond 8GW.

Sun Cable’s Australian solar-storage project deemed investment ready

June 24, 2022
A project in Australia that could feature up to 17–20GWp of solar and 36–42GWh of energy storage has been categorised as investment ready by a government agency.
PV Tech Premium

Australia’s solar sector set to scale up deployment following ‘game-changer’ election result

June 22, 2022
Australia’s solar sector is poised to accelerate deployment as the country’s new government vows to unlock renewables investment, upgrade the grid and bring federal policy more in line with states and territories.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘The time for rhetoric is over’: US solar companies demand movement on budget bill

News

REC Solar wins EU grant to build 2GW HJT plant in France

News

Spain slaps windfall tax on power companies

News

Trina Solar to build 71MW floating solar project in Malaysia after winning state tender

News

EDP buys Polish distributed solar installer as it eyes greater sector dominance

News

Tigo Energy files IP infringement lawsuit against SMA Solar

News

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London
© Solar Media Limited 2022