Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Summit Ridge, Siemens sign inverter supply deal for US domestic content bonus

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Balance of System, Inverters, Projects
Americas

Latest

Moldova targets 30% renewable electricity consumption by 2030

News

Summit Ridge, Siemens sign inverter supply deal for US domestic content bonus

News

Central role for PV module recycling and longevity in Australia’s clean energy plans

Features, Interviews

Voltalia reports 28% increase in turnover in H1 2024

News

PVcase Prospect streamlines project site selection

Product Reviews, Features

Oxford PV ships first commercial perovskite tandem modules

News

Q Energy secures €50 million financing for 74MW floating PV plant in France

News

Australia: Solar PV is fastest technology to deploy in net zero race, says think tank

News

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, Doral secure project financing in Indiana; 220MW AES project comes online

News

Taking floating offshore solar from proven concept to commercial reality

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Siemens will produce the inverters at its recently-commissioned factory in the US state of Wisconsin. Credit: Siemens

US community solar developer Summit Ridge Energy has signed a supply deal with German technology conglomerate Siemens for 125MW worth of its US-made inverters.

The 1,000 inverters will be deployed at Summit Ridge’s projects across Illinois and Virginia starting in Q1 2025. Siemens will produce the inverters at its recently-commissioned factory in the US state of Wisconsin.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In securing this supply deal with Siemens, Summit Ridge said it now secures “all key solar panel components – including modules, racking and inverters” from US suppliers. The company has a 2GW, multi-year supply deal with Korean-owned solar manufacturer Qcells for modules produced at Qcells’ vertically integrated manufacturing facility in Georgia, US.  

With this depth of domestic supply, Summit Ridge “exceeds” the threshold required for the Domestic Content tax credit under the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Under the scheme, solar PV installations that use at least 40% domestically-produced products (on a cost basis) are eligible for an additional 10% tax credit on top of the standard 30% Production Tax Credit (PTC) under the IRA.

Mike Dillon, senior vice president of operations at Summit Ridge Energy said the deal “is enabling our team to exceed the domestic content requirements outlined in the IRA. By sourcing domestically manufactured inverters, we are not only supporting American jobs but also ensuring the reliability and quality of our solar projects. This is a win-win for our company and the communities we serve.” 

Balance of system components like racking, trackers and inverters could be key to unlocking the domestic content bonus for solar PV projects. Most US silicon module manufacturers will struggle to meet the component cost threshold for domestic content as the US relies heavily on imported solar cells, which represent the most costly portion of the module supply chain. From 2025, the domestic content threshold will rise to 55%.

In a guest blog for PV Tech earlier this year, Michael Parr, executive director of the Ultra Low Carbon Solar Alliance, explored the “supporting artists” of the US solar manufacturing expansion, namely glass, backsheet, steel racking and module frame producers which could contribute to the domestic content calculation.

In July, the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) coalition called for the Treasury Department to amend the Domestic Content legislation to include solar wafer manufacturing in its calculations in a bid to encourage upstream US solar manufacturing.

UPCOMING EVENT

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

19 September 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Join two of the leading experts in the PV industry today, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of ROTH, as they address some of the most pressing issues impacting on the PV industry globally today; kicking off with what is happening now with regards U.S. module supply and efforts to get a domestic U.S. silicon-based manufacturing sector off the ground. But don’t just let Finlay and Phil choose their list of topics – have your say. What questions do you want to hear their thoughts on? Once you register you will be sent a link to a survey where you can vote for the topics you would like to hear discussed and add your own suggestions. We will add the most common themes and get Finlay and Phil to address them live on the webinar. Technology, policy, profitability, pricing? China, Europe, India or the U.S.? What is your biggest unknown for the sector from 2025 onwards?
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
community solar, domestic content, Inflation Reduction Act, inverter manufacturing, pv power plants, siemens, summit ridge energy, us

Read Next

oxford pv

Oxford PV ships first commercial perovskite tandem modules

September 5, 2024
The modules themselves comprise 72 of Oxford PV’s perovskite-on-silicon cells with a conversion efficiency of 24.5%.
The 250MW Petersburg Solar Project is expected to be operational by May 2024. Image: AES Indiana via Twitter.

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, Doral secure project financing in Indiana; 220MW AES project comes online

September 4, 2024
Arevon said that the transaction made use of the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) tax credit transferability scheme.
Image: Unsplash

US residential solar installer Lumio files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

September 4, 2024
Residential solar installer Lumio has filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
A Jakson Group solar project.

Jakson Group to build 2.5GW Indian TOPCon cell factory

September 4, 2024
Indian energy conglomerate Jakson Group will invest US$240 million to establish a 2.5GW solar cell manufacturing facility in India. It will also expand its module assembly capacity to 2GW.
Inside the need for interconnection reforms for the US energy transition.

PV Tech Power 40 out now: reforming the US grid, protecting solar projects from cyberattacks and optimising bifacial tracking

September 4, 2024
The Q3 2024 edition of our downstream solar PV journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download, focussing on the US grid.
A Toyo Solar manufacturing facility.

Toyo Solar to build 2GW US module manufacturing plant, announces strong financial results

September 4, 2024
Toyo Solar has announced plans to build a 2GW module manufacturing plant in the US, which it plans to commission next year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon reports losses of US$7.8 million as CBP detains Mexican module imports to the US

News

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, Doral secure project financing in Indiana; 220MW AES project comes online

News

Toyo Solar to build 2GW US module manufacturing plant, announces strong financial results

News

US residential solar installer Lumio files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

News

Reliance Industries plans to commission 10GW solar manufacturing plant this year

News

Top polysilicon producers post losses in H1 2024 after price crunch

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024