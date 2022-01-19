Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Sungrow launches new 1.1MW central inverter that can connect to energy storage systems

By Sean Rai-Roche
Inverters, Projects
Central & East Asia

Latest

Sungrow launches new 1.1MW central inverter that can connect to energy storage systems

News

US solar developer with 12GW pipeline puts itself up for sale

News

What’s driving Colombia to become the next hot solar market in Latin America?

Interviews, Long Reads, News

8minute Solar Energy closes US$400m financing to pursue pipeline growth, green hydrogen

News

R.Power signs PPA for 300MWp of Polish solar

News

Shell takes Italian PV pipeline to 2GW with acquisition of Solar-Konzept Italia

News

Masdar, EDF Renewables and partners eye 1.2GW of solar in Indonesia for power exports to Singapore

News

Eco Energy World targeting ‘aggressive’ growth strategy and cheaper EPC costs in US market

Editors' Blog, Features

Huayu New Energy launches ‘world’s thinnest’ microinverters

News

TrinaTracker takes aim at Middle East PV market with launch of new 1P tracker product

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The new inverters can connect to energy storage systems, Sungrow said. Image: Sungrow

Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow has launched its new “1+X” central modular inverter with an output of 1.1MW at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi.

The 1+X modular inverter can be stacked into eight units to reach a power of 8.8MW and features a DC/ESS interface for the connection of energy storage systems (ESS).

It supports maximum 2 times DC/AC ratio, has “42% more MPPT than the traditional central inverters” and it “realises the string-level management by new wireless DC combiner”, Sungrow said in a media release.

“The component modularisation realises the plug and play function, reducing the maintenance from six hours to two hours. Moreover, since each inverter also works in individual unit, it can be directly replaced by onsite backup inverter if failure occurred,” said Sungrow.

Sungrow said the product had received more than 500MW of orders so far and is being used in various solar projects across China.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
energy storage, inverters, sungrow

Read Next

8minute Solar Energy closes US$400m financing to pursue pipeline growth, green hydrogen

January 19, 2022
US solar developer 8minute Solar Energy has closed US$400 million in financing from institutional investor EIG to bolster its US solar PV and energy storage pipeline.

Renewable energy IPP DESRI files for IPO to raise US$100m

January 17, 2022
US independent power producer DESRI is planning to raise up to US$100 million in an initial public offering (IPO) that will see the company listed on the Nasdaq.

Invenergy launches community solar-focused JV, targeting 3GW of renewables capacity by 2030

January 13, 2022
Solar developer Invenergy has partnered with US-based investment platform Lafayette Square to form a joint venture (JV) that will develop and operate PV plants primarily serving low- to moderate-income (LMI) communities and areas disproportionately affected by the clean energy transition.

Net metering expert slams California’s ‘regressive’ rooftop solar policy proposals

January 13, 2022
Proposed net metering (NEM) rules in California that would add a US$8/kW per month grid access fee for residential solar systems have been described as “regressive and out of touch with reality” by a NEM policy expert.

NREL partners International Code Council to streamline residential solar permitting in the US

January 12, 2022
A new partnership between the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the International Code Council (ICC) will aim to increase the adoption of software that instantly approves permits for rooftop solar systems.

Impax, Bullfinch partner to invest in distributed solar in Germany

January 11, 2022
Impax Asset Management is collaborating with clean energy financial technology provider Bullfinch Asset to invest in distributed solar generation in Germany.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

Editors' Blog, Features

‘World’s largest green ammonia plant’ planned for South Africa, set to go live in 2025

News

Eco Energy World targeting ‘aggressive’ growth strategy and cheaper EPC costs in US market

Editors' Blog, Features

Renewable energy IPP DESRI files for IPO to raise US$100m

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDP Renewables completes ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’, Gulf utilities price their first ever green bond

News

Prefabricated solar tech firm 5B secures ARENA grant, launches AU$33m innovation programme

News

Upcoming Events

The Landscape for PV Technology in 2022

Upcoming Webinars
January 26, 2022
Free Webinar

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021