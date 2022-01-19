Sungrow launches new 1.1MW central inverter that can connect to energy storage systems

The new inverters can connect to energy storage systems, Sungrow said. Image: Sungrow

Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow has launched its new “1+X” central modular inverter with an output of 1.1MW at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi.

The 1+X modular inverter can be stacked into eight units to reach a power of 8.8MW and features a DC/ESS interface for the connection of energy storage systems (ESS).

It supports maximum 2 times DC/AC ratio, has “42% more MPPT than the traditional central inverters” and it “realises the string-level management by new wireless DC combiner”, Sungrow said in a media release.

“The component modularisation realises the plug and play function, reducing the maintenance from six hours to two hours. Moreover, since each inverter also works in individual unit, it can be directly replaced by onsite backup inverter if failure occurred,” said Sungrow.

Sungrow said the product had received more than 500MW of orders so far and is being used in various solar projects across China.