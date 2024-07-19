Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Sungrow to supply 850MW inverters to Hero Future Energies in India

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Inverters
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Florida, Puerto Rico to tap federal funding for emergency BESS, Sunrun VPP powers Californian heatwave

News

SunPower ceases shipments, project installations, lease and PPA sales

News

Sungrow to supply 850MW inverters to Hero Future Energies in India

News

DOE’s Loan Programs Office approves US$864 million Puerto Rico PV and BESS grant

News

Corporate interest in community solar rising in the US

Features, Long Reads

Australia’s PV Lighthouse gets ARENA funds for 3D digital twin software aimed at reducing ‘guesswork’

News

First Solar opens Ohio R&D centre, sets new CdTe cell efficiency record

News

Indonesia Pertamina NRE to build 500MW solar PV plant in Bangladesh

News

EDP Renewables inaugurates 200MW/40MW California solar-plus-storage project

News

d.light closes US$176 million new financing for off-grid offerings in Africa

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Representatives of the respective companies marking the deal. The inverters will be supplied to multiple projects in India. Image: Sungrow

Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow has signed an 850MW PV inverter supply agreement with Hero Group’s renewables arm, Hero Future Energies.

Sungrow said the inverters will be delivered to multiple Hero Future Energies projects in India. Under the agreement, Sungrow will supply its 1,500V inverter solutions from its manufacturing plant in Bengaluru, suitable for “projects in harsh conditions, like deserts”.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Sunil Badesra, country head of Sungrow India, said the company has a long-standing partnership with Hero Future Energies for more than five years, and is pleased to work with Hero Future Energies on future projects.

In Wood MacKenzie’s Global Solar PV Inverter and Module-Level Power Electronics Market Share 2023 report, Sungrow accounted for 23% of the global inverter market in 2022, growing from 21% in 2021. The company was only behind Huawei (29%), while the top five companies, which also included Ginlong (8%), Growatt (6%), and GoodWe (5%), accounted for 71% of the total global PV inverter shipments in 2022. According to the company, it did regain the first position in 2023.

Moreover, Sungrow released its 2023 annual report and Q1 2024 report earlier this year, which saw the company’s market valuation surpass that of Chinese solar manufacturer LONGi. According to Sungrow’s latest report, in 2023, the company achieved a revenue of RMB72.25 billion (US$9.9 billion), a year-on-year increase of 79.5% and net profit attributable to the parent company of RMB9.44 billion (US$1.3 billion), a year-on-year increase of 162.7%.

In terms of business revenue, PV inverters and other power electronic conversion equipment achieved a total operating income of RMB27.65 billion (US$3.82 billion), a year-on-year increase of 60.97%, accounting for 38.27% of the current operating income, and 37.93% of the gross profit margin.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
hero future energies, india, inverter, pv power plants, solar pv, sungrow, supply agreements

Read Next

Sunrun-768x452

Florida, Puerto Rico to tap federal funding for emergency BESS, Sunrun VPP powers Californian heatwave

July 19, 2024
The Energy Storage for Resilient Homes Act would allow residents of the two states to use funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to purchase residential BESS.
SunPower solar panels in Marin County in the US. Credit: SunPower

SunPower ceases shipments, project installations, lease and PPA sales

July 19, 2024
SunPower said the decision was not made "lightly" and will consider options to support its mutual customers and collective business pipeline.
Puerto Rico solar-plus-storage project.

DOE’s Loan Programs Office approves US$864 million Puerto Rico PV and BESS grant

July 19, 2024
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a loan of up to US$861.3 million to support 200MW of solar PV and 285MW/1,140MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Puerto Rico.
The 256MWp Kiamal Solar Farm (pictured) in the Australian state of Victoria. Image: Total Eren.

Australia’s PV Lighthouse gets ARENA funds for 3D digital twin software aimed at reducing ‘guesswork’

July 19, 2024
PV Lighthouse has secured AU$1.97 million from ARENA to aid the development of its digital twin software for utility-scale solar PV projects.
FirstSolar_RDC_749

First Solar opens Ohio R&D centre, sets new CdTe cell efficiency record

July 18, 2024
US solar manufacturer First Solar has opened its new research and development (R&D) centre in Ohio after almost two years of construction.
EDP Renewables’ 20MW Cameron Solar Park in South Carolina. Image: EDP Renewables via Twitter.

EDP Renewables inaugurates 200MW/40MW California solar-plus-storage project

July 18, 2024
EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has inaugurated the 200MW/40MW  Scarlet I solar-plus-storage project in Fresno County, California.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar opens Ohio R&D centre, sets new CdTe cell efficiency record

News

Saudi Arabia signs deals for 30GW domestic solar PV manufacturing

News

Germany adds 7.5GW solar PV in H1 2024, reaches 90GW

News

FERC: solar dominates new generation capacity in US

News

Australia’s PV Lighthouse gets ARENA funds for 3D digital twin software aimed at reducing ‘guesswork’

News

EDP Renewables inaugurates 200MW/40MW California solar-plus-storage project

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024