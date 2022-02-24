Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Sunnova more than halves net loss as customer numbers swell

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas

Latest

Sunnova more than halves net loss as customer numbers swell

News

Upstream manufacturing ‘of paramount necessity’ for India’s solar sector, report says

News

PV Price Watch: Peak delays in container shipping behind us as prices edge slowly downwards

News

Lightsource bp expanding into Asian solar markets as 25GW plans progress

News

EDP Renewables unveils US$7.4bn APAC investment plan after closing Sunseap deal

News

China expected to add up to 99GW of solar PV every year through 2025, Europe now its largest export market

News

LONGi 4GW Taizhou cell project set to start operations in August

News

Gigawatts of solar, wind earmarked for powering Texas green hydrogen hub

News

Neoen boosted by PV project commissioning but low irradiation in Australia dampens performance

News

Azure Power hails ‘substantial savings’ after refinancing 600MW PV project

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Sunnova said its operations were adversely effected by an Omicron COVID-19 surge in the US in December. Image: Sunnova via Twitter

Sunnova continued to reduce net losses in the closing quarter of 2021 despite interconnection delays in late December, helping reduce the company’s net loss year-on-year.

The US residential installer added 18,500 customers in Q4 2021, taking its total of customers additions for the year to 87,900 and its cumulative customer count to 195,400.

That figure was around 2,000 short of the midpoint guidance issued for 2021, which Sunnova attributed to interconnection delays caused by the US experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections linked to the Omicron variant in late December.

Sunnova is, however carrying these customer additions over into its 2022 target, raising its customer addition guidance for the year to between 85,000 and 89,000. Sunnova meanwhile reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2022, forecasting adjusted EBITDA of between US$117 million and US$137 million and customer interest payments from solar loans of between US$45 million and US$55 million.

The US residential installer’s growth in customer additions – driven by its acquisition of residential solar platform SunStreet last year – helped drive revenue to US$241.8 million for the full year, up by more than 50% on 2020.

This, in turn, helped the business more than halve its net loss for the year to US$147.5 million.

“2021 was a landmark year for Sunnova, marked by significant improvement in the financial performance of the company despite numerous challenges that faced the economy as a whole,” said William Berger, founder and CEO of Sunnova.

Sunnova’s adjusted EBITDA was US$17.7 million for Q4 2021 compared to $10.0 million for Q3 2020, while its adjusted EBITDA was US$85.9 million for the full year 2021 compared with US$59.6 million for 2020. This was down to customer acquisition increasing at a faster pace than expenses, it said.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
financial results, residential solar, sunnova, sunstreet, us

Read Next

Neoen boosted by PV project commissioning but low irradiation in Australia dampens performance

February 23, 2022
French independent power producer Neoen’s 2021 revenue jumped 12% year-on-year thanks to the contribution of new solar projects in France and Argentina.

Iberdrola reports 20% year-on-year profit growth as it meets 2022 target early, installs 3.5GW of renewables in 2021

February 23, 2022
Spanish utility Iberdrola reported a €12 billion (US$13.6 billion) operating profit in 2021, which was 20% higher than 2020, and met its gross profit forecast for 2022 one year early, as its installed 3.5GW of renewables in 2021.

LG Electronics to exit solar module business citing supply chain concerns

February 23, 2022
LG Electronics has confirmed it is to exit the solar module manufacturing business.

Washington utility Avista launches 200MW hybrid RFP, aims to meet CETA clean energy requirements

February 22, 2022
Washington state utility Avista has launched a request for proposals (RFP) for 196MW of winter capacity and 190MW of summer capacity by 2030, with the request also considering storage and demand-side response resources as the utility works to meet the state’s clean energy targets.

Solar marketplace Otovo raises $34m to fund entry into six European markets

February 22, 2022
Norwegian start-up Otovo has secured NOK 300 million (US$33.7 million) through a private placement to support the expansion of its solar marketplace into six new European countries.

Sunrun installs 792MW in 2021 following strong growth rate, NEM 3.0 changes could dent 2022 outlook

February 18, 2022
Leading US solar installer Sunrun installed 792MW of solar capacity in 2021, a 31% growth on 2020, exceeding guidance, reflecting the highest growth rate in five years and bringing its total networked capacity to 4.7GW, according to its Q4 and full year 2021 financial results.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LG Electronics to exit solar module business citing supply chain concerns

News

China expected to add up to 99GW of solar PV every year through 2025, Europe now its largest export market

News

LONGi wafer prices climb to four-month high as polysilicon prices rise further

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Worley, ABB and IBM partner to offer energy firms green hydrogen solutions

News

Singapore’s G8 to install 65MW floating solar project in Ghana

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
April 6, 2022
This is a Virtual Conference

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV Tech Premium—Celebrate our first anniversary

The indispensable guide for solar industry professionals
Enjoy 50% off

Valid until 24 Feb 2022. New subscribers only.