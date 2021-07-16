Solar Media
News

US aims to reduce barriers to rooftop solar with instant permitting platform

By Jules Scully
Americas

US aims to reduce barriers to rooftop solar with instant permitting platform

AEMO chief wants Australia’s grids prepared for 100% renewables by 2025

California ISO has 80GW of solar and 148GW of storage in its queue, smashing last year’s figures

New PV technologies in new manufacturing regions: has the PV industry finally grown up?

US ROUND-UP: SEIA backs long-duration storage plan, patent success for LONGi, 20MW of PV installed at airport

News

New NREL LCOE data highlights US potential for super-cheap solar and co-located energy storage

Electricity demand outpacing renewable energy supply, with fossil fuels filling the gap

US Energy Committee votes in favour of US$100 billion clean energy act

‘Concerning’ decline in California solar prices reducing incentive for new installs – report

US Senate passes bill to ban all products originating from Xinjiang

More than 3 million homes and businesses in the US now have solar systems. Image: Sunpro Solar.

Free software that instantly approves permits for rooftop solar systems has been launched by the US Department of Energy (DOE) as part of efforts to cut red tape for households across the country.

Dubbed the Solar Automated Permit Processing Plus (SolarAPP+), the tool has been designed to allow local governments to speed up their review and approval of residential PV installation permits, while also making it cheaper and easier for homeowners to access solar systems.

Solar permitting processes vary widely across the US, the DOE said, with some customers waiting months to secure approval and some installers avoiding operating in areas with difficult permitting processes.

SolarAPP+ aims to solve this problem by providing solar contractors with an automated process for residential installations that reviews PV project applications for building code compliance and instantly approves permits that meet the right specifications.

The platform has already been piloted in four communities throughout Arizona and California, with the city of Tucson using the tool to reduce permitting reviews from approximately 20 business days to zero, according to the DOE.

“SolarAPP+ will bust through bureaucracy to speed up permitting, helping homeowners more quickly add solar panels on their roofs, adding gigawatts of clean electricity to the nation’s grid,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

The software was developed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in collaboration with organisations such as the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the International Code Council, the International Association of Electrical Inspectors and UL.

While more than 3 million homes and businesses in the US already have solar systems, SEIA CEO Abigail Ross Hopper said installations are going to double over the next five years, and “tools like SolarAPP+ can make that process easier, safer and more affordable than ever before”.

To build on the US’ recently reached milestone of 100GW of deployed solar, the DOE is launching a ‘Summer of Solar’ campaign to educate the public about PV and to support its goal of getting 125 local governments to sign up to learn more about SolarAPP+ by the end of September 2021.

