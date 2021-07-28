Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Sunnova, SolarEdge, National Grid partner on New England grid stability project

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Policy, Projects
Americas

Latest

Sunnova, SolarEdge, National Grid partner on New England grid stability project

News

Bipartisan tax proposal to promote clean energy technologies launched in the US

News

Sungrow to focus on smart tech from new Nanjing research centre

News

Mytilineos posts US$91 million profit but renewables revenues slide

News

Canadian Solar bags financing to pursue flexible Brazilian solar strategy

News

California Community Choice Aggregators sign contracts for 778MW of renewables and 118.75MW of storage

News

US business leaders and financiers urge Congress to pass key infrastructure bill

News

US ROUND-UP: Vision Solar to hire ‘hundreds’ in expansion, Recurrent completes Texas sale

News

Tesla continues solar recovery as installs more than treble year-on-year

News

Solar-wind-energy storage hybrid to power Rio Tinto mine

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Sunnova’s portfolio provides 150GWh of energy a year to New England’s grid. Image: Sunnova

Solar and storage provider Sunnova, SolarEdge Technologies and National Grid have partnered on a grid stability project in New England, US.

The partnership will use Sunnova’s solar and storage assets, along with SolarEdge’s grid architecture, to improve power quality in National Grid’s service area using distributed energy resources (DERs).

Sunnova and SolarEdge will provide voltage support across Massachusetts and Rhode Island through DERS, strengthening resiliency and reliability, according to a company media release. It is hoped the partnership will enable National Grid to reduce distribution system losses and allow for more efficient delivery of power to its customers.

“National Grid’s continued efforts to further integrate distributed energy resources will be accelerated by this effort which will leverage DERs interconnected to the grid to optimise power quality, which will reduce costs for all customers,” said John Isberg, vice president of customer sales and solutions at National Grid.

Over the past decade, 838MW of residential distributed energy assets have been built in Massachusetts and 58MW in Rhode Island, according to Wood Mackenzie.   

“This first of its kind solution aims to save homeowners money, increase New England’s grid efficiency and support National Grid on its path to achieving net zero by 2050,” said Michael Grasso, chief marketing and growth officer at Sunnova.

Sunnova’s aggregated residential solar and storage portfolio delivers over 150GWh of renewable energy a year to New England’s homeowners.

In April, the company reported strong financial results as a result of high US residential solar demand after posting shaky figures in the second half of 2020.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
ders, national grid, partnership, solaredge technologies, sunnova

Read Next

US ROUND-UP: Vision Solar to hire ‘hundreds’ in expansion, Recurrent completes Texas sale

July 27, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, featuring Vision Solar’s commitment to hire “hundreds” of sales staff as part of a two-state expansion, Recurrent Energy’s sale of two major assets in Texas and news of 8minute Solar Energy strengthening its legal team.

Californian ratepayers could save US$120 billion by 2051 through growing DERs

July 26, 2021
Support for distributed energy resources (DERs) like rooftop solar, community solar and battery storage could save Californian ratepayers US$120 billion over the next 30 years, according to a new report

UK trial sees solar provide voltage control services with potential to unlock 1.5GW of new capacity

June 22, 2021
Up to 1.5GW of new capacity could be unlocked in the south and east of England by using solar, battery storage and wind for voltage control services.

US ROUND-UP: Sunnova lauds new securitisation, US Air Force Base to receive solar install

June 16, 2021
A round-up of the latest stories from the US solar market, featuring news of Sunnova’s latest securitisation, Ameresco’s installation of solar at a US Air Force Base and Extensible Energy’s latest capital investment.

Novel tech used by TSO to unlock 1.5GW of grid capacity for renewables

May 10, 2021
Novel technology is to be deployed by National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) in a bid to open up around 1.5GW of capacity for renewables.
PV Tech Premium

SolarEdge’s quarterly growth projections return on strong market demand in the US and Europe

May 4, 2021
Major PV inverter manufacturer SolarEdge Technologies has guided a return to overall business growth in 2021, due primarily to strong market demand in Europe and the US as well as the rollout of its residential energy storage product.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar-wind-energy storage hybrid to power Rio Tinto mine

News

Meyer Burger mulls legal action after Oxford PV ends heterojunction solar cell partnership

News

Mytilineos posts US$91 million profit but renewables revenues slide

News

Tesla continues solar recovery as installs more than treble year-on-year

News

Speed of US climate solutions must increase five-fold, says DOE director

News

California Community Choice Aggregators sign contracts for 778MW of renewables and 118.75MW of storage

News

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021